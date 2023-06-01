Expert report on disposable vapes to be published within weeks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An expert group’s report considering a ban on single-use vapes will be published later this month, Lorna Slater has confirmed.

The circular economy and biodiversity minister told MSPs on Thursday that Zero Waste Scotland’s analysis into the environmental risks, including fire and litter, of the smoking alternative is complete.

Campaigners from Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) Scotland welcomed the announcement and reiterated calls for Scottish ministers to lead the way in prohibiting the sale of disposable cigarettes.

During general questions in Holyrood, Green minister Ms Slater said she is “deeply concerned” about the use of vapes among young people, particularly following reports on illicit vapes containing lead, nickel and chromium.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater confirmed the report is complete (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “The report from Zero Waste Scotland will look at a range of available policy options, including a potential ban on single-use vapes.

“I am fully aware of the strength of feeling on this matter, particularly on the concerns around young people’s use of vapes.

“This review will consider various options, for example increasing access to responsible disposal options and improved product design.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of Ash Scotland, said: “We welcome the minister’s commitment to publishing Zero Waste Scotland’s urgent review regarding disposable e-cigarettes later this month, and we are pleased that the Scottish Government is considering banning this health harming product.

“The easy availability of cheap, brightly coloured and sweet flavoured disposable e-cigarettes is not only impacting Scotland’s environment but driving a huge rise in children experimenting as they are the vaping product choice for young people.

“Nicotine is highly addictive and many of these products include toxic chemicals that have not been safety tested for inhalation and could seriously damage health over time – this is especially worrying for children and young people as their lungs are still growing.

“With the EU looking likely to ban disposable e-cigarettes by the end of 2026, Scotland has a great opportunity to re-establish itself as a leading public health nation by prohibiting the sale or use of these products in 2024.”

Last month, First Minister Humza Yousaf said a complete ban on the smoking alternative is not off the table.