Yousaf urges CalMac to minimise disruption as Uist service axed throughout June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf urges CalMac to minimise disruption as Uist service axed throughout June

By Press Association
MV Lord of the Isles is needed elsewhere in the CalMac network (Alamy/PA)
MV Lord of the Isles is needed elsewhere in the CalMac network (Alamy/PA)

The First Minister has insisted that CalMac needs to minimise disruption after the ferry operator cancelled one of its routes for most of this month.

Humza Yousaf conceded there will be a “significant impact” after the state-owned ferry firm announced the service between Lochboisdale on South Uist and the mainland will not run between June 3 and June 30.

CalMac said it needs to use the ferry on that route, the MV Lord of the Isles, elsewhere “due to issues in the network”.

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan, who raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions, accused the operator of “abandoning ferry services from South Uist for virtually all of June”.

MV Lord of the Isles
MV Lord of the Isles is needed elsewhere in the CalMac network (Alamy/PA)

He asked what more ministers can do to “challenge CalMac’s decision”, saying the island has “already seen a third of its services cancelled during the last year”.

Responding, Mr Yousaf acknowledged “anger and frustration” among islanders in relation to the latest route cancellation – which comes as CalMac struggles to keep its ageing fleet of vessels operational.

The First Minister said: “I do recognise the significant impact this particular disruption will have on the communities in Uist.”

He added that transport minister Kevin Stewart has “made very clear to CalMac” that it must keep disruption to a minimum.

Mr Yousaf said: “I will ensure CalMac are exploring every single avenue possible to minimise this disruption as much as they possibly can.”

Western Isles Council, meanwhile, has said the latest cancellation “cannot be allowed to go ahead”.

The council’s transport chairman Uisdean Robertson warned the move will severely impact “every sector of the Uist economy at a time that business is trying hard to recover from the damage already visited on our island by the chaotic service provided by CalMac to Lochboisdale in recent months”.

He called on Mr Stewart to intervene, as he insisted: “This insult added to injury cannot be allowed to go ahead.

“I would urgently ask the transport minister to step in and show he will not be a bystander to Uist’s suffering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]