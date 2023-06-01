Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato, says Sunak

By Press Association
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Moldova (Carl Court/PA)
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Moldova (Carl Court/PA)

Ukraine’s “rightful place” is in Nato, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister is in Moldova for a gathering of European leaders, with his comments coming after a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv has long called for Ukraine to be admitted to Nato, but allies are divided about when and how any accession might happen as the war with Russia continues.

Mr Sunak, speaking to broadcasters at the European Political Community summit, gave little further detail of the UK position on the Ukrainian path to membership.

The gathering, on the border of Ukraine, comes ahead of a key meeting of Nato leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

Rishi Sunak visit to Moldova
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian president during the European Political Community summit (Carl Court/PA)

“I agree with the Nato Secretary General that Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato and what we are also talking to Ukraine about right now is making sure they have all the support they need for a successful counteroffensive,” the Prime Minister said.

He said he was “proud” of the UK’s record in supporting Ukraine, adding: “We want to make sure we put in place security arrangements for Ukraine for the long term, so we send a very strong signal to Vladimir Putin that we are not going anywhere, we are here to stay and we will continue backing Ukraine – not just now, but for years into the future.”

The UK has been among the most vocal backers of Ukrainian requests for support in the face of the Russian assault since last year’s invasion.

Mr Sunak, in a tweet, said it was “always a privilege” to meet Mr Zelensky.

He wrote: “We’re working with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the combat air capability needed to repel ongoing Russian aggression.”

The Government has also offered support to Moldova, amid ongoing tensions with Moscow.

“As the first British Prime Minister to visit Moldova, I’m pleased to announce new support to aid them in the face of Russian aggression,” Mr Sunak tweeted on Thursday.

“Moldova is not alone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]