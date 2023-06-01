Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Sunak urges European nations to ‘work cooperatively to tackle illegal migration’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the European Political Community summit in Moldova (Carl Court/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the European Political Community summit in Moldova (Carl Court/PA)

Rishi Sunak urged European countries to “work cooperatively to tackle illegal migration” at a gathering of leaders from across the continent in Moldova.

The Prime Minister also used the meeting of the European Political Community to call for more support for Ukraine, backing Volodymyr Zelensky’s case for his war-torn nation to be part of Nato after talks with the Ukrainian president.

Security for Ukraine and Moldova in the face of Moscow’s aggression dominated the summit held at a castle in the former Soviet republic, but Mr Sunak sought to put the issue of migration top of the agenda too.

Speaking to broadcasters, he said: “Whether it’s standing up to Russian aggression here in Moldova or in Ukraine, but also tackling illegal migration, are challenges that we can only really solve when we work together with other countries.

“I’ve been having a series of very productive discussions here to strengthen everyone’s support for Ukraine, but also to work cooperatively to tackle illegal migration, which is one of my five big priorities.”

Mr Sunak was expected to announce the start of negotiations on a new returns agreement with Moldova to allow the UK to send Moldovans found to be in violation of immigration law back to their home country.

However, the value of such a pact would be disputable, as only one Moldovan was recorded by the Home Office as having arrived in the UK on a small boat this year.

Only 17 were found to have arrived via unauthorised means between January 2018 and March this year, according to the department’s data.

It comes as a similar deal with Georgia enters into force, and follows migration agreements with Albania and France.

The Times reported that Britain would also target Turkey and Bulgaria as part of efforts to tackle small boats crossing the Channel, with the paper saying Border Force had evidence that Turkey had become a main hub for the manufacture of the dinghies used.

Mr Sunak was also expected to announce an increase in bilateral intelligence-sharing with Bulgaria to crack down on criminal gangs involved in illegal migration.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting during the European Political Community Summit at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca near Chisinau, Moldova
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a bilateral meeting during the European Political Community summit in Moldova (Carl Court/PA)

After talks with Mr Zelensky, who called for a decision on his country’s accession to Nato as he addressed the summit, the Prime Minister said that Ukraine’s “rightful place is in” the alliance.

The Government has also offered support to Moldova, amid ongoing tensions with Moscow.

“As the first British Prime Minister to visit Moldova, I’m pleased to announce new support to aid them in the face of Russian aggression,” Mr Sunak tweeted.

“Moldova is not alone.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Moldova
European leaders at the European Political Community summit near Chisinau (Carl Court/PA)

Moldova, which was playing host to nearly 50 European leaders for the summit, has accepted thousands of refugees from Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in March announced UK funding of £10 million for Moldova, earmarked for economic and governance reforms and including the energy sector.

Mr Sunak was also due to meet his Spanish and Polish counterparts Pedro Sanchez and Mateusz Morawiecki, with whom he held a roundtable discussion on security at the summit.

In attending the gathering near Chisinau, Mr Sunak was following in the footsteps of predecessor Liz Truss, who made time to attend the first meeting in the Czech Republic last October during her short-lived premiership.

Spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Political Community is scheduled to be hosted by the UK in 2024.

