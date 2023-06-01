Drugs minister hails ‘real change’ as funding for support projects announced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s drugs minister has insisted the Government is delivering “real change on the ground”, as more than £15 million of support for projects was confirmed.

The money will go to 48 projects, including organisations working with those affected by homelessness and addiction, and initiatives which aim to help families and children who are affected by substance misuse.

Drug and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said with £250 million having been allocated for the Scottish Government’s National Drugs Mission, 300 projects have received financial support so far.

But she acknowledged there is “much work still to do”, with the figures for 2021 showing 1,330 people died as a result of drug misuse.

Speaking about the 48 projects which will benefit from the latest round of funding, Ms Whitham said: “These organisations save lives and we want to support them so they can extend as far into their communities as possible and offer people the support they need when and where they need it.

Drugs policy minister Elena Whitham said there is ‘much work still to do’ (PA)

“Through our £250 million National Drugs Mission, we are focused on supporting everyone affected by problem substance use, delivering real change on the ground and implementing evidence-based approaches to improve and save lives.”

As part of the latest funding, Simon Community Scotland will receive £408,000 to help it provide a “safe space” in Edinburgh where people who are homeless and using substances can go for support.

Simon Community Scotland chief executive Lorraine McGrath said it is “delighted” to have been awarded the money for its We See You project.

She added: “The project brings a wide range of partners together to work with people who often feel excluded from services, creating an inclusive response that improves health, saves lives and challenges what is possible.

“Simon Community Scotland has been driving service change and innovation in reducing drug deaths and harms within the population we support.

“This is an exciting step towards achieving even greater health improvement in Edinburgh.”