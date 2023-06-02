Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Elements of land reform proposals backed in consultation

By Press Association
Views of the public were sought on plans to tackle large-scale land ownership (Alamy/PA)
Respondents to a Scottish Government consultation on land reform have backed measures including a public interest test for prospective buyers.

Views of the public were sought on plans to tackle large-scale land ownership, with 537 responses received.

Analysis of the results found 72% back a test for new buyers to assess whether risk would arise that was against the public interest at the point of transfer.

It also found 75% of respondents believe landowners should have a duty to comply with the Strengthening the Lands Rights and Responsibilities Statement (LRRS), which puts in place a number of protocols.

The majority – 55% – disagree with the consultation’s suggestion of a large-scale holding threshold of up to 3,000 hectares of land.

Lower figures were suggested due to the concern that the proposed hectarage would impact a low number of landowners and therefore would have limited effect.

The consultation results have been welcomed by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, who said: “We already have a strong record of progressive and innovative land reform in our country – and indeed there are many innovative landowners across the country who are rising to the changing social, environmental and economic issues we face as a society.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon welcomed the results of the consultation (PA)

“However, we can go further. In Government we must do more to strengthen the contribution that large-scale land holdings make to the public interest, improve transparency of land ownership and empower local communities.

“The respondents to this consultation agree with that view, and a majority agree with many of our ambitious proposals for land reform – including the introduction of a public interest test for transfers of large-scale landholdings.

“This legislation will build on the firm foundations that we already have – following good practice, and taking land rights and responsibilities seriously. It will ensure that the good stewardship and leadership in land ownership already demonstrated by many – such as working with communities, increasing rural housing provision and addressing the climate and nature emergencies – becomes universal.

“I want to thank all the individuals and organisations who took the time to share their views and valuable insights. This is not the end of the discussion – I want to speak directly to stakeholders to hear their feedback and understand any concerns they might have.

“It’s important that we get this right, so as we prepare the Bill for introduction to Parliament, we will continue to work closely with our partners and engage with communities in rural and island areas, to ensure that we take a tailored and proportionate approach.”

