Number of inmates on suicide watch up 28% since 2007, figures show

The number of prisoners in Scotland who have been placed on suicide watch has increased by 28% since 2007, new figures show.

A freedom of information request by Scottish Labour revealed 2,956 inmates are being supported by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) initiative Talk To Me.

The strategy, launched in 2016, works “closely with NHS partners to develop individualised plans and provide contact with Samaritans, where trained listeners provide additional support”.

The figure was 2,509 in 2007, when the previous strategy – known as ACT2Care – was in place.

The number of prisoners at risk of suicide or self-harm has fluctuated in the past 16 years, the figures show, peaking at 3,217 in 2021 – in the midst of the pandemic.

Katy Clark, Scottish Labour’s community safety spokeswoman, said the “alarming” figures show the “urgent” need for reform in the prison system.

Katy Clark said the figures show the need for reform of the prison system (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We have a mental health crisis in Scottish prisons, which is only exacerbated by our extremely high imprisonment rate and dangerously overcrowded estate,” she said.

“Prison workers are going above and beyond for those in custody in difficult conditions, but they aren’t trained health professionals. It’s clear staff need relevant support and training and the SPS need more funding and resource.

“However, we also have a situation where those with pre-existing mental health conditions are being given custodial sentences instead of treatment, which itself can be linked to failing mental health, alcohol and drug services. We need to break that chain.

“That’s why Scottish Labour is calling on the Scottish Government to review the role of open prisons, secure care units and day custody approaches, with local custody services developed for women and young people in particular.”

A spokesman for the SPS said: “The mental and physical health and wellbeing of those in our care is a key priority.

“We have sought to improve the training of our staff so we are better at identifying those individuals who are struggling and in need of help and intervention.

“However, we have also seen an increase in the number of people coming into our care with complex mental health needs, and we have worked hard to make sure we have the policies in place, including Talk To Me, to support them as much as possible.”

The figures come in the same week as the Crown Office announced a joint fatal accident inquiry into the deaths by suicide of Katie Allan and William Lindsay at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in 2018.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:“The safe treatment and mental health of all those in custody is a key priority for Scotland’s prisons, which care for people with higher levels of risk and vulnerability than the general population as a whole.

“We are working closely with Scottish Prison Service as we implement a new Suicide Prevention Strategy and action plan which has a focus on ensuring that SPS is alert to suicide risk, and provides immediate and early support, including in custodial settings.”