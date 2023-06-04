Anti-abortion group leader: Government has no duty to protect public’s feelings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Anti-abortion group leader: Government has no duty to protect public’s feelings

By Press Association
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is expected to introduce a Bill on the issue soon (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is expected to introduce a Bill on the issue soon (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government does not have a duty to protect the feelings of the public, the head of an anti-abortion group has said.

Shawn Carney, the co-founder and chief executive of 40 Days for Life, rejected accusations his group had harassed women attempting to access abortions.

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is expected to publish a widely supported Bill this month to establish buffer zones around abortion clinics, which is expected to pass Holyrood without issue.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Carney said: “It’s not our responsibility of how someone else feels, nor is it the responsibility of any government or any business to control the feelings of another.

“I know people don’t like 40 Days for Life, I’ve been over there, I had a lady curse me out in London.”

A journalist, Mr Carney said, asked him if he believed the woman should be “banned for free speech”, to which he replied: “No.”

He added: “Our feelings are hurt, what about the pro-life feelings of the Scots who go out there and now have their own Government, out of nowhere, after years of being peaceful, after years of not intimidating or harassing – really just made up words that are created around our efforts.

“After years of that, they are now being targeted – bigotry is the only appropriate word.”

Put to him that if someone feels as though they being harassed, then they are, Mr Carney replied: “How so? I mean, what crime has any 40 Days for Life volunteer made?

“That’s why it’s made up, we have a history of peaceful public discourse.”

Gillian Mackay
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is expected to introduce a Bill soon on the abortion issue (Katharine Hay/PA)

Asked if his group was likely to challenge the Bill in court if it passes the Scottish Parliament, Mr Carney said he was “looking at all options”.

Opinion polls have shown the vast majority of the people of Scotland are in favour of the Bill, but Mr Carney claimed the Scottish Government – who are in support of but not behind the legislation – were “using” such polls to justify cracking down on the free speech of those attending his group’s vigils.

“Any jurisdiction can do that,” he said.

“You can run polls and you can move people, you can eventually silence them, you can eventually ban them if you want.

“You can do that but you can’t do it and call yourself free.”

Responding to Mr Carney, Ms Mackay said: “People are and remain free to campaign for whatever changes in law they want. What they’re not free to do is harass and intimidate people seeking basic healthcare.

“We’ve seen people with loudhailers outside clinics, forcing the shut down of facilities. We’ve seen patients and staff being filmed as they enter and leave.

“We’ve seen those at their most vulnerable forced to run a gauntlet of abuse on their way to appointments.

“Nobody who has gone through this would recognise Mr Carney’s absurd claim that intimidation and harassment are ‘made up words’.

“Abortion is a right in Scotland, and my Safe Access Zones Bill will ensure that people remain free to exercise that right.”

Speaking on the same show, Alice Murray, of the campaign group Back Off Scotland, said she and her group accept some are against abortion, but added: “It’s about moving them away from the clinic doors.

“I’m so happy for 40 Days For Life to give their message if that’s what they believe – we do need to protect freedom of speech in that way, but freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are qualified convention rights.

“You’re not entitled to an audience, you’re not entitled to say whatever you want whenever you want.

“All that we ask is that people don’t stand outside a clinic and act as a bar to healthcare.”

The Bill, she said, represents a “compromise”, adding that “we should be entitled” to challenge legislation legally.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]