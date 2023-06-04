Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Labour accuses ministers of ‘suffocating’ businesses amid recruitment concerns

By Press Association
New data reveals the extend of recruitment concerns among Scottish employers.
New data reveals the extend of recruitment concerns among Scottish employers.

Scottish Labour has said businesses are being “suffocated” by the Scottish Government as figures show significant recruitment worries from employers.

The latest Business Insights and Conditions Survey for Scotland showed between 40-50% of employers experienced difficulties recruiting employees every month in the last year.

According to the data, 40.5% of all businesses surveyed reported recruitment concerns between May 2-14, while figures in accommodation and food services (48.8%) and construction (50.4%) were significantly higher.


Daniel Johnson MSP

The latest figures are an improvement from 2022 where concerns between May 16-29 were 45.5% for all business and 64.7% for accommodation and 44.7% for construction.

Recruitment worries peaked in September and October, with 48% of businesses surveyed struggling to hire staff.

Scottish Labour’s economy spokesman Daniel Johnson has blamed the struggles on Scottish Government’s “incompetence”, as he urged ministers to take action on resetting the relationship with businesses.

He said: “Once again the SNP-Green Government’s incompetence is holding back Scotland’s economy.

“The Scottish Government talk of ‘resetting’ relations with business, but businesses are still crying out for a highly skilled, flexible workforce equipped for the jobs of the future.

“Scotland’s economic potential is being squandered and growth is being suffocated by this SNP-Green Government failure on skills – and we are all paying the price.

“To seize the opportunities of our transition to a net-zero economy and the technological revolution we need a skills system fit for the future.”

