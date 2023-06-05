Government plan to reduce need for food banks a ‘missed opportunity’ – charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has become the first in the UK to publish a strategy aimed at reducing the need for food banks.

The new plan, which sets out the Government’s ambition “for a Scotland without the need for food banks”, comes at the same time as new figures showing an 11% rise in people seeking advice about emergency food aid.

Citizens Advice Scotland said the increase had taken place between April 2022 and April 2023 – as it warned politicians must not think that “this crisis is over”, despite the recent fall in inflation.

The Trussell Trust – which provided a record 259,744 emergency food parcels in Scotland in 2022-23 – said the plan “missed an opportunity to address record levels of food bank use with the requisite leadership and urgency”.

It welcomed the switch to a “cash-first” model of helping those in need set out by the Scottish Government but also stressed ministers need “to do what charities cannot and deliver bold long-term changes to increase people’s incomes”.

The comments came in the wake of the publication of the new strategy, which looks “towards ending the need for food banks in Scotland”

This seeks to increase “cash-first support” for those in need, as well as ensuring people get follow-up advice and support, with investment of £1.8 million planned for this “cash-first programme”.

“We can help get money into people’s pockets when they face crisis, backed up by advice and support to help maximise their incomes and prevent crisis happening again,” the plan said.

“These actions will help make food banks the last port of call in an emergency and are a key step towards achieving our longer-term ambition.”

The Scottish Government proposes moving towards a ‘cash first’ model of support (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government report noted: “The sustained demand has at times led to food banks reporting that they may run out of food and many have had to reduce the size of the parcels they provide.”

However, it said that moving to a cash-first system of help would mean that “when emergency cash is provided alongside appropriate advice, people can be supported to ensure they are accessing all of their entitlements and helped to resolve any issues that might help prevent crisis happening again, for example increased income from benefits”.

While it said that “moving towards cash-first in practice will take time”, the report set out a series of actions for the Government over the next three years – including supporting new local partnership work to deliver such a system and making it easier to refer to cash-first support.

Ministers also pledged to improve access to advice and to maintain investment in the Scottish Welfare Fund, which provides emergency grants to those in need and was described as the “leading source of cash-first emergency assistance”.

🧵 We’re delighted the @scotgov have published Cash-First: Towards Ending the Need for Food Banks, their action plan to end the need for food banks. The plan has the right vision but it needs to go further faster if Scotland is to end the need for charitable food aid pic.twitter.com/GRHZnz6PwS — The Trussell Trust Scotland (@TrussellScot) June 5, 2023

Polly Jones, head of the Trussell Trust in Scotland, said: “Food bank use in Scotland is at an all-time high, with hundreds of thousands of Scots needing to access charitable food support.

“This is the first plan to reduce the need for food banks from any government in the UK and sets a precedent for other governments around the UK to follow.

“We are pleased the Scottish Government have listened to food banks and published this long-awaited plan.”

She added that to “tackle poverty and end destitution in Scotland, we need all action to be laser-focused on the goals set out in this plan”.

Ms Jones said the plan “has missed an opportunity to address record levels of food bank use with the requisite leadership and urgency”.

She added: “We welcome the commitment to fund cash-first partnerships that support local organisations to work together to reduce the need for food banks in their communities.

“Going forward, we need the Scottish Government to do what charities cannot and deliver bold long-term changes to increase people’s incomes as well as the short-term provisions set out today.

“We also need significantly more investment in the Scottish Welfare Fund to meet the growing need and prevent the need for food bank referrals. We’re disappointed that there is no mention of the much-needed increased funding in the plan.”

With Citizens Advice Scotland data showing an 11% rise in people seeking advice about food banks over the year to April, as well as a 13% increase in people needing help with utilities, the organisation’s social justice spokesperson David Hilferty said this showed the “impact the cost-of-living crisis has had in the past year”.

He said: “It is essential that policymakers don’t view headlines about inflation, and the energy price cap falling, and think that this crisis is over.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Whilst none of us want food banks, we recognise the important role they play for people in need.

“This plan, the first of its kind by any UK Government, will support people who face food insecurity and will move us closer to our longer-term ambition of a country where there is no need for food banks.

“We want to ensure we reach people in need and by providing a cash-first approach, backed by advice and support, we will support people to strengthen their incomes and prevent future hardship and crisis, allowing them more choice and dignity.”