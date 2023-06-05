Left-wing mayor not ruling out legal action over blocked candidacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Left-wing mayor not ruling out legal action over blocked candidacy

By Press Association
Labour Mayor of North of Tyne Jamie Driscoll, who has been blocked from running for another role in the North East, has not ruled out taking legal action against the party (James Speakman/PA)
Labour Mayor of North of Tyne Jamie Driscoll, who has been blocked from running for another role in the North East, has not ruled out taking legal action against the party (James Speakman/PA)

A left-leaning Labour mayor who has been blocked from running for another role in the North East has not ruled out taking legal action against the party.

Jamie Driscoll, the serving North of Tyne mayor, was excluded from the longlist to run in the new expanded authority.

The move has prompted a backlash against the Labour leadership, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and his counterpart in the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, claiming the move does not seem “democratic, transparent and fair”.

Unite, the party’s biggest union donor, has also warned of “serious consequences” over the “major mistake” of barring Mr Driscoll’s candidacy.

Mr Driscoll has spoken publicly in recent days to express frustration and complain about the lack of an appeals process.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme on Monday if he could take legal action if unable to appeal against the decision, he said: “Obviously I’m taking advice on that. And I would absolutely prefer not to go down that route if it’s possible.”

He said there is a precedent for stopping selection processes before restarting them.

“In 2019, when we went through this process of selection last time, the party stopped the process and restarted it again a month later, because they weren’t happy that any women had applied.

“All I really want is to let the people of the North East choose who is their mayor and not let London Labour choose who is their mayor.”

A senior Labour source linked the decision to Mr Driscoll sharing a panel with film-maker Ken Loach, who was expelled from the party amid efforts to root out antisemitism from the party.

Loach, the director of socially critical films including I, Daniel Blake, was expelled from Labour in 2021 during what he called at the time a “purge” of Jeremy Corbyn’s allies.

Keir Starmer visit to Hinkley Point nuclear power station
Figures on the left of the Labour Party have blamed ‘factionalism’ under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership (Ben Birchall/PA)

But figures on the left of the party have blamed “factionalism” under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“I take part in lots of cultural events,” Mr Driscoll said.

“This was an event organised in a local theatre as part of their 50th birthday celebrations. The last three feature films that actually are set in the North East were I, Daniel Blake, Sorry We Missed You, and currently coming out The Old Oak.

“Now Ken Loach is the director of those. So I did an event talking about films.

“And if talking to someone about films, because they may have controversial views elsewhere, is grounds for denying members the chance to make their own judgment on that, then I think we’ve gone to quite a dark place indeed when it comes to democracy.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, appearing on the same programme, said she could not comment as she did not know the details of the case.

“The Labour Party always has standards for candidates and that’s a matter for the National Executive Committee, not for the shadow cabinet,” she said.

“You wouldn’t expect me to comment on individual cases.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]