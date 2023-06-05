Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Children as young as eight referred for housebreaking incidents

By Press Association
More than 1,200 young people have been referred since 2018 (David Cheskin/PA)
Children as young as eight years old are among more than 1,200 young people who have been referred for housebreaking incidents in the last five years, figures show.

Data obtained in a freedom of information request to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration showed there have been 1,289 referrals since 2018.

The data, which was provided to the justice affairs magazine 1919, showed the majority of cases involved teenagers aged between 13 and 16.

The two eight-year-olds referred for housebreaking incidents were both in Aberdeen.

The trend for referrals is going down from the peak of 419 cases in 2018, although the 189 referrals last year was a rise from 2021.

Scottish Parliament
Liam Kerr said the figures are ‘alarming’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr told 1919: “People right across the country will be staggered to see kids as young as eight getting involved in this very serious crime.

“It’s especially alarming for Aberdeen, which features prominently in these statistics.

“Kids of this age aren’t capable of executing this kind of crime alone and will undoubtedly be getting exploited and controlled by older criminals.

“It is those individuals we should be targeting to ensure this sort of despicable activity reduces.

“Anyone who uses children as part of their criminal operation is beyond contempt.”

Niven Rennie, a former police superintendent who is executive chair of the Hope Collective community organisation, said some young people are being exploited to commit crimes.

He said: “Children as young as eight should be offered something a whole lot better than getting involved in crime.

“This is similar to what’s happening with drugs and county lines, where criminals exploit young people because they are less likely to be stopped by police.

“We need to examine the causes of this because it isn’t normal behaviour.

“People are impoverished and willing to take any action they can to get some money.”

