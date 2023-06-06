AI has potential to create ‘dystopia or utopia’, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

AI has potential to create ‘dystopia or utopia’, minister says

By Press Association
AI could create ‘dystopia’ if not managed properly, but it’s usefulness should not be overlooked, a government minister has said (Alamy)
AI could create ‘dystopia’ if not managed properly, but it’s usefulness should not be overlooked, a government minister has said (Alamy)

Artificial intelligence (AI) could create “dystopia” if advancements in the technology are not managed properly, but its usefulness should not be overlooked, a Government minister has said.

Paul Scully, minster for tech and digital economy, told the TechUK Tech Policy Leadership Conference on Tuesday that there should not just be a focus on a “Terminator-style scenario”.

Earlier this year, Mr Scully contributed to the Government’s white paper on guiding innovation in AI while maintaining public trust in the technology.

He told attendees: “If we get it wrong, there is a dystopian point of view that we can follow here. There’s also a utopian point of view. Both can be possible.

“If you’re only talking about the end of humanity because of some, rogue, Terminator-style scenario, you’re going to miss out on all of the good that AI is already functioning – how it’s mapping proteins to help us with medical research, how it’s helping us with climate change.

“All of those things it’s already doing and will only get better at doing.

“We have to take breathing space to make sure we’re getting this right for the whole of society, as well as the benefit of the sector.”

Mr Scully said the a lot of the principles laid out in the white paper on governing AI “need to be done at an international level”.

Paul Scully
Paul Scully said we should not merely focus on the ‘Terminator-style’ scenario (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

He added: “If you measure countries working on AI, we’re probably about third in the world. So we’ve already got good credibility.

“We want to make sure that businesses can feel that they can become big, scale-up, and stay in the UK and have a level playing field in this digital age.”

Mr Scully’s comments come after an adviser to Rishi Sunak said AI could lead to advances in technology that subsequently “kill many humans”.

Matt Clifford is working with the Government on the Foundation Model Taskforce, which is looking into the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard.

He said on Monday those working on AI should be regulated on a global scale to ensure control of the systems is not lost.

Mr Clifford told TalkTV: “I think there are lots of different types of risks with AI and often in the industry we talk about near-term and long-term risks, and the near-term risks are actually pretty scary.

“You can use AI today to create new recipes for bio weapons or to launch large-scale cyber attacks. These are bad things.”

Last month, dozens of experts, including senior bosses from the likes of Google, DeepMind and Anthropic, warned AI could lead to the “extinction of humanity”.

Mr Clifford has since said headlines based on the TalkTV interview do not reflect his views.

In a tweet, he said: “Short and long-term risks of AI are real and it’s right to think hard an (sic) urgently about mitigating them, but there’s a wide range of views and a lot of nuance here, which it’s important to be able to communicate.”

A spokesman for Rishi Sunak said the Government is “not complacent about the risks of AI”, but “it does present significant opportunities for the people of the UK”.

But shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell criticised the Government’s White Paper on AI as a “damp squib” and rejected a “conservative, laissez-faire” approach to the technology as ill-judged.

“I think there was really a big missed opportunity there in terms of rather than just giving disparate… functions to a whole plethora of regulators, to really properly co-ordinate that more centrally and provide more leadership and advice,” she said.

At the same event, Ms Powell said Labour would aim to make tech work “for the many, not the few” and opt for an “active, interventionist” strategy that seeks to ensure benefits are shared and the risks are mitigated.

Asked about her proposals to introduce licences for AI developers, first reported in The Guardian, she said: “I do understand concerns that somehow that would then block out new players from the system and would lead to a further aggregation of big tech monopolies.”

But the shadow minister said Labour would guard against this and argued that “certainty” over a regulatory framework would help encourage innovations from small businesses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]