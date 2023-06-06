Stewart quits as transport minister due to poor mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Stewart quits as transport minister due to poor mental health

By Press Association
Kevin Stewart has resigned as transport minister for health reasons (PA)
Kevin Stewart has resigned as transport minister for health reasons (PA)

Kevin Stewart has revealed he has been struggling with poor mental health as he stepped down as Scotland’s transport minister.

He said on Tuesday that he had resigned from the post with a “heavy heart” as he has “once again been feeling unwell”.

In a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf, Mr Stewart – who has previously served as both mental wellbeing minister and local government minister – said being part of the Scottish Government had been “the greatest honour of my life”.

But the Aberdeen Central MSP told Mr Yousaf: “Since last October I have had bouts of poor mental health, with a low ebb in early December of last year.

“Over the last week or so I have once again been feeling unwell and I feel that I can no longer put in the hours required to serve both my constituents and hold ministerial office, while also trying to maintain good mental health.

“I do hope you understand.”

Mr Stewart pledged to continue serving his constituents “to the very best of my ability”, and told the First Minister he will support the Scottish Government from the backbenches.

Mr Yousaf praised Mr Stewart as a “hard-working, loyal and dedicated minister” over his eight years in Government, as he said he was “very sorry” to receive his resignation.

The First Minister said: “Many people underestimate the pressure on ministers and I understand why you have felt the need to leave Government to concentrate on your mental health and much- loved constituency.”

He told Mr Stewart he leaves Government “with a record you can be proud of”, saying his work in transport had focused on improving ferry services.

The First Minister noted how in his own time as health secretary, he had worked with Mr Stewart in his previous role as minister for mental wellbeing and social care, and highlighted his “hard work” on the forthcoming mental health and wellbeing plan as well as efforts to boost wages for social care workers.

Mr Yousaf added that while local government, housing and planning minister, Mr Stewart had “changed how we tackle homelessness”, as well as working to boost the supply of affordable housing.

The First Minister told Mr Stewart: “Personally, I will miss you in Government and I know you will be of huge benefit to our backbenches, within our great party, and will remain a source of counsel for many, myself included.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]