Stewart quits as transport minister due to poor mental health

Kevin Stewart has revealed he has been struggling with poor mental health as he stepped down as Scotland’s transport minister.

He said on Tuesday that he had resigned from the post with a “heavy heart” as he has “once again been feeling unwell”.

In a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf, Mr Stewart – who has previously served as both mental wellbeing minister and local government minister – said being part of the Scottish Government had been “the greatest honour of my life”.

But the Aberdeen Central MSP told Mr Yousaf: “Since last October I have had bouts of poor mental health, with a low ebb in early December of last year.

“Over the last week or so I have once again been feeling unwell and I feel that I can no longer put in the hours required to serve both my constituents and hold ministerial office, while also trying to maintain good mental health.

“I do hope you understand.”

Mr Stewart pledged to continue serving his constituents “to the very best of my ability”, and told the First Minister he will support the Scottish Government from the backbenches.

Mr Yousaf praised Mr Stewart as a “hard-working, loyal and dedicated minister” over his eight years in Government, as he said he was “very sorry” to receive his resignation.

The First Minister said: “Many people underestimate the pressure on ministers and I understand why you have felt the need to leave Government to concentrate on your mental health and much- loved constituency.”

He told Mr Stewart he leaves Government “with a record you can be proud of”, saying his work in transport had focused on improving ferry services.

The First Minister noted how in his own time as health secretary, he had worked with Mr Stewart in his previous role as minister for mental wellbeing and social care, and highlighted his “hard work” on the forthcoming mental health and wellbeing plan as well as efforts to boost wages for social care workers.

Mr Yousaf added that while local government, housing and planning minister, Mr Stewart had “changed how we tackle homelessness”, as well as working to boost the supply of affordable housing.

The First Minister told Mr Stewart: “Personally, I will miss you in Government and I know you will be of huge benefit to our backbenches, within our great party, and will remain a source of counsel for many, myself included.”