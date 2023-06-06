Slight drop in NHS beds lost to delayed discharge but total remains above 1,700

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The average number of beds lost every day to delayed discharge in Scotland’s NHS has dropped slightly – but the total still remains about 1,700, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show an average of 1,711 beds were occupied in April by patients well enough to be discharged, a 2% decrease from 1,743 the previous month.

According to the figures, the total number of days spent in hospital by patients who could have left also dropped from 53,604 in March to 51,327 in April.

Over the same period of last year, an average of 1,787 beds were occupied each day and the total number of days stood at 53,604 – the exact same 12 months on.

The vast majority of delays – some 73% – were due to a lack of arrangements made for care of the patient, or for family reasons.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures are “stubbornly high” with “absolutely no sign” of action to tackle them, before taking aim at Scottish Government plans for a national care service.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the national care service is the ‘wrong solution’ (PA)

“Ignoring the problem and waiting five years for the wrong solution in the form of an ill-fated ministerial takeover of social care just won’t cut it,” he added.

“The Health Secretary must come to the table now with proper investment plans for social care services and staff.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would support staff today by setting national standards and entitlements for users to drive up the quality of care and move quickly to reward staff with better pay, conditions and career progression through powerful national bargaining.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The latest delayed discharge figures show fluctuations in a range of measures, however between March and April 2023 there has been a 2% decrease in the number of bed days occupied, on average, per day.

“This continued downward trend, from December 2022, highlights the exceptional work that is ongoing across our health and social care system.

“We are pleased to see improvement and we will continue to work with health boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships to support in any way we can.”