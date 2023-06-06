Slight drop in NHS beds lost to delayed discharge but total remains above 1,700

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Slight drop in NHS beds lost to delayed discharge but total remains above 1,700

By Press Association
An average of more than 1,700 beds were occupied per day by patients who could have been discharged (Jeff Moore/PA)
An average of more than 1,700 beds were occupied per day by patients who could have been discharged (Jeff Moore/PA)

The average number of beds lost every day to delayed discharge in Scotland’s NHS has dropped slightly – but the total still remains about 1,700, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show an average of 1,711 beds were occupied in April by patients well enough to be discharged, a 2% decrease from 1,743 the previous month.

According to the figures, the total number of days spent in hospital by patients who could have left also dropped from 53,604 in March to 51,327 in April.

Over the same period of last year, an average of 1,787 beds were occupied each day and the total number of days stood at 53,604 – the exact same 12 months on.

The vast majority of delays – some 73% – were due to a lack of arrangements made for care of the patient, or for family reasons.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures are “stubbornly high” with “absolutely no sign” of action to tackle them, before taking aim at Scottish Government plans for a national care service.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the national care service is the ‘wrong solution’ (PA)

“Ignoring the problem and waiting five years for the wrong solution in the form of an ill-fated ministerial takeover of social care just won’t cut it,” he added.

“The Health Secretary must come to the table now with proper investment plans for social care services and staff.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would support staff today by setting national standards and entitlements for users to drive up the quality of care and move quickly to reward staff with better pay, conditions and career progression through powerful national bargaining.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The latest delayed discharge figures show fluctuations in a range of measures, however between March and April 2023 there has been a 2% decrease in the number of bed days occupied, on average, per day.

“This continued downward trend, from December 2022, highlights the exceptional work that is ongoing across our health and social care system.

“We are pleased to see improvement and we will continue to work with health boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships to support in any way we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]