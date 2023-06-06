Ross under fire after labelling drag queen story event ‘totally inappropriate’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Douglas Ross’s claim that a drag queen story hour event is “totally inappropriate” has sparked a furious reaction from his political opponents, who accused him of acting like a “pantomime villain”.

The Scottish Conservative leader tweeted his opposition to an event taking place at Elgin Library this weekend, saying his constituents have contacted him with concerns.

Featuring “Moray’s very own Miss Lossie Mouth”, the event is described as a “fun and interactive show suitable for children aged 0-6”.

Moray Council has said it appreciates there are differing views on such events but insists its first drag queen story hour will be a “fun, lively and joyous celebration of reading and self-expression”.

The show is part of the library’s Pride month celebrations.

Mr Ross, who is the MP for Moray, said: “It’s totally inappropriate to hold a show like this for kids under the age of six.

“Story time for babies and young kids shouldn’t focus on gender or sexual identity.

“That is common sense and on behalf of constituents who’ve contacted me, I’ve raised this with the council.”

The Scottish Greens said Mr Ross was resorting to a “cynical culture war”.

MSP Maggie Chapman said: “Douglas Ross is showing his true colours.

“He’s cast himself as a pantomime villain with his preposterous and narrow-minded attacks on a simple and innocent community event.

“Why would anyone want to stop children from learning about the joys of reading and books? Or about the diversity of our families and communities?

“Is Douglas Ross desperately scraping the barrel for more cynical culture war nonsense? Oh yes he is.”

Her fellow Green MSP Ross Greer went further, accusing Mr Ross of being “a nasty little bigot”.

Mr Ross later responded to the Greens’ remarks, saying they are dismissing legitimate concerns from his constituents.

He said: “Constituents in Moray have raised concerns about this event with me as their local MP, but clearly the Greens have no interest in having a grown-up discussion on this.

“Green MSPs constantly talk about using more respectful language in politics but then have resorted to saying raising concerns and constituent views is bigoted.

“I make no apologies for standing up for issues of importance to the people I represent in Moray, many of whom share my concern that this show is inappropriate for babies and young children.”

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “We appreciate and accept that everyone has differing views on drag queens but believe our fun, lively and joyous celebration of reading and self-expression is a suitable way to encourage confidence in our young readers.

“We look forward to singing and reading together while breaking down some of those myths about libraries – it certainly won’t be quiet.”