Labour should win over ‘up for grabs’ rural communities, Mandelson warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour should win over ‘up for grabs’ rural communities, Mandelson warns

By Press Association
Lord Mandelson speaks at the Future Countryside conference on Tuesday. (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
Lord Mandelson speaks at the Future Countryside conference on Tuesday. (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

The Labour Party should focus on winning over “up for grabs” rural communities, Lord Mandelson has warned.

The former minister said the countryside “does not belong to the Conservative Party” and that he wants the party to make it a “real Labour cause”.

He also warned against stoking culture wars with rural minorities, calling for Labour to instead “bring people together”.

Speaking at the Future Countryside conference at Hatfield House on Tuesday, the Labour peer said: “The countryside, contrary to some people’s impression, does not belong to the Conservative Party.

“The countryside actually doesn’t belong to any particular party at all. The countryside is there and there’s a very real sense collectively that it’s up for grabs, and that’s what I want my party do to between now and the next general election.”

Lord Mandelson, who served as a cabinet minister under Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, reminisced about Labour’s approach to rural affairs in the years after the Second World War, saying the party would never have dreamt of “pitching city against countryside”.

“They understood in those days, that Labour’s appeal had to be to the whole country, not just select parts of it, not just where people were running into our arms,” he said.

Lord Mandelson also argued that the party should not “pick a fight” with people in rural areas over their traditions and activities, adding that it should take a “live and let live” approach.

“If it is wrong for the right wing in our country, – and I believe it is wrong – for them to stoke culture wars against minorities, it is just as wrong for the left wing to stoke culture wars against rural minorities,” he said.

During his speech, the former Labour minister fired shots at the Conservative Party for “taking rural Britain for granted” during its 13 years in power.

“I think they have felt that they can just sort of hoover up votes in election time without giving a very much coherent idea about the countryside between elections,” he said.

It came after Environment Secretary Therese Coffey spoke at the conference to outline new initiatives as part of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs report on “Unleashing Rural Opportunity”.

Ms Coffey said the country needs to “future-proof” its rural way of life, announcing a range of new initiatives on connectivity, health, crime, transport and housing.

This included a new £7 million fund to test ways for communities to get better access to wireless networks, consulting on changing the planning system to boost affordable housing and looking at scrapping EU laws to allow everyone with driving licences to drive a minibus.

The Environment Secretary also confirmed that the Government would not support the right to roam – allowing anyone to wander across the countryside on public or private land.

It comes in stark contrast to the Labour Party which has pledged to introduce a Scottish-style right to roam law in England if it wins the next general election.

Elsewhere, Rory Stewart told the conference that clear communication combining logic, emotion and ethics is needed to resolve contradictions that exist over rural issues.

The former Conservative minister argued that many stakeholders disagree with each other over issues like flooding versus farming certain land or a preserving a historic bridge that is disrupting water flow.

“The idea that we often sell is that there is some perfect solution where everybody can get everything they want in the best of all possible worlds is deeply deeply undermining,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]