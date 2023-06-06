Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Scottish Government agrees ‘in principle’ to European peatlands protections

By Press Association
Peatlands are capable of absorbing and storing large amounts of carbon dioxide (Emily Beamnet/PA)
Peatlands are capable of absorbing and storing large amounts of carbon dioxide (Emily Beamnet/PA)

Scotland will maintain European levels of protection for the country’s peatlands, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has pledged.

Speaking as she visited Brussels for EU Green Week, Ms Gougeon said the Scottish Government had agreed “in principle” to taking forward  the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition standards 2 (GAECs 2).

Announcing the move, she said she wanted to “ensure Scotland is at the heart of how EU is progressing its rural policies and legislation”.

Peatlands are capable of absorbing and storing large amounts of carbon dioxide, meaning protecting them can help with efforts to tackle climate change.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said protecting peatlands was part of the Scottish Government’s response to the nature and climate crises (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government has already committed £250 million to restoring 250,000 hectares of degraded peatlands by 2030, Ms Gougeon noted, saying this work would play a part in the country’s efforts to achieve net zero by 2045.

She explained how the protection of peatlands outlined by the European Union was “closely aligned to and supportive of our own vision”.

The Rural Affairs Secretary added: “Caring for our peatlands that are in good condition, as well as restoring those that have been damaged, are both important elements of our response to the linked climate and nature crises.”

She said this was why she had “agreed, in principle” that the Scottish Government would take forward the new Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition standards 2 on the protection of wetlands and peatlands, adding that this would result in “weaving the care of these important habitats right through our future rural support”.

