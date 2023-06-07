Universities will not get extra funding for asylum seeker places, says minister

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish universities will not receive extra funding despite asylum seekers becoming eligible for free tuition due to the small numbers of students involved, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government was forced to shift its stance after it was challenged by 20-year-old Iraqi-born Ola Jasim at the Court of Session.

Ms Jasim, who has lived in Scotland for nine years, was ineligible for free tuition fees because she did not have settled status within the UK.

The Court of Session, however, found the regulations to be unlawful.

Speaking before the Education, Children and Young People Committee at Holyrood, further and higher education minister Graeme Dey said the number of students expected is so small – between 36 and 76, according to Scottish Government projections – extra cash is not needed.

Graeme Dey appeared before the committee on Wednesday (Scottish Government/PA)

Under questioning from Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy about further funding, he said: “Given the numbers, no not at this stage.”

Asked if that could change if the number of applicants increases, Mr Dey said: “It’s impossible to answer that, but we’re always reviewing how we provide support and there are ongoing processes that will follow from this, so of course we will continue to look at it.

“Clearly if there was a very substantial increase, then that would have to be taken on board.”

Asked by the Labour MSP what would constitute a “substantial increase”, Mr Dey said he did not want to be “pinned down on a number”, adding: “I think we can all work out what a substantial increase, ballpark, would look like.”

Universities have long struggled under the current funding model, with many relying on the increased fees of international students.