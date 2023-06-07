Sunak keen to see more children playing chess ‘because it’s so good for you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak keen to see more children playing chess ‘because it’s so good for you’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC in the US (Kevin Lamarque/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC in the US (Kevin Lamarque/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he wants more children to play chess as he toured a US school where students 3D print their own sets.

The Prime Minister visited the Friendship Tech Prep Academy in Washington, where he watched a drone being flown, planted jalapeno seeds and helped conduct a science experiment.

But while inspecting the custom-made chess set, Mr Sunak spoke of his desire to get more British children playing the game.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a science experiment as he visits the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC in the US
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a science experiment as he visits the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “You know, I’m actually doing a little bit of work now on how we can get more people in the United Kingdom to play chess, because it’s so good for you.

“It’s a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think and it’s a great hobby.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]