Cole-Hamilton heads north to campaign in Blackford’s seat

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton is heading to the Highlands to campaign for his party’s prospective candidate in Ian Blackford’s seat.

The SNP’s former Westminster leader announced on Tuesday that he will stand down as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber at the next general election.

The constituency was held by ex-Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy before Mr Blackford won it in 2015.

At the most recent general election, the SNP took 48.3% of the vote in the seat.

Ian Blackford won the seat in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “After losing Charles Kennedy as their MP in 2015, the people of Ross, Skye and Lochaber have been deprived of effective representation.

“As public servants, it is incumbent on us to reflect the better natures of the people we seek to serve.

“Nobody did that with more decency and grace than Charles.

“At the next election, we will bring Charles Kennedy’s old constituency back into the Liberal Democrat fold by electing Angus MacDonald to Westminster.”