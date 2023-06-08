Marathon through-the-night Lords sitting on small boats law ‘disgraceful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Marathon through-the-night Lords sitting on small boats law ‘disgraceful’

By Press Association
The Government pressing ahead with parliamentary scrutiny of controversial plans to tackle the small boats crisis into the early hours of the morning has been branded “disgraceful” at Westminster.
The Government pressing ahead with parliamentary scrutiny of controversial plans to tackle the small boats crisis into the early hours of the morning has been branded “disgraceful” at Westminster.

The Government pressing ahead with parliamentary scrutiny of controversial plans to tackle the small boats crisis into the early hours of the morning has been branded “disgraceful” at Westminster.

There was frustration and anger as detailed debate on the Illegal Migration Bill continued through the night in the House of Lords.

Critics argued it was “disappointing” such important matters, including the care of unaccompanied migrant children and detention of pregnant women, were being dealt with in such a way.

The proceedings of the upper chamber, which started at 3pm on Wednesday were eventually adjourned shortly before dawn at 4.16am.

Wrapping up the session, deputy speaker and Tory peer Lord Lexden said: “The House do now adjourn – at long last.”

It is rare for the House, which would normally rise at about 10pm, to sit so late.
The last time it did so was during the stormy votes over Brexit.

Although targets are set for the consideration of amendments at committee stage of a Bill, these are flexible and it is not unusual for extra days to be added.

The decision to push on will be seen as a signal of the Government’s determination to progress the flagship legislation, which has sparked fierce opposition from peers.

It sets the scene for an extended future tussle between the unelected chamber and Government during so-called parliamentary ping-pong, when legislation moves between the Lords and Commons.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Commons, aims to ensure those who arrive in the UK without permission will be detained and promptly deported, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda.

Critics argue the draft legislation breaks international law and threatens modern slavery protections.

Despite the lateness of the hour, an unusually large number of ministers remained in the chamber, along with the Lords chief whip and some Tory peers as an apparent safeguard in case a vote was called.

Labour former minister Lord Bach said: “Can I for my own part say how disgraceful I think it is we are debating these really important and serious matters at this hour in the morning.”

He added: “I think it’s so disappointing that this Bill is now being dealt with in this way at this hour of the morning.”

Rwanda policy
The House of Lords debated on the Illegal Migration Bill into the early hours of Thursday morning. (Tom Pilgrim, PA)

Earlier, shortly after midnight, as peers debated the holding of migrants arriving in the UK by unauthorised means, Liberal Democrat Lord Scriven said: “It is ironic that we are talking about detention when the Government frontbench is trying to detain us here.

“What we are trying to do is our job of sensibly and calmly dealing with a Bill that has huge potential for the liberty and lives of some of the most vulnerable people in the world.”

He added: “It is not funny and amusing to be told that we have to stay here until goodness knows what time to do our job because the Government benches wish to rush this through at any cost as a red-wall, red-meat Bill, rather than allowing us the serious job that we have to do as members of this House. It is an absolute disgrace.”

Labour peer Baroness Lister of Burtersett said: “I wish to put on the record my protest at the fact that we are debating these important issues after midnight. It is disgraceful.”

The marathon session, however, was not the longest single sitting of the Lords.

The record was set back in 2005, when peers sat from 11am on March 10 to 7:31pm the following day – more than 32 hours – as they considered amendments to the Prevention of Terrorism Bill.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]