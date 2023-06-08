Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Increase in number of teachers leaving profession ‘hugely concerning’

By Press Association
Concern has been expressed at the latest data on the teaching workforce (Ben Birchall/PA)
Concern has been expressed at the latest data on the teaching workforce (Ben Birchall/PA)

Teacher vacancies have doubled in the past two years, according to new official data, while more than 40,000 teachers left their jobs in the last year.

Figures published by the Government on Thursday also showed the number of teacher vacancies increased from 1,100 in November 2020 to 2,300 in November 2022.

The number of temporarily filled teacher posts also increased from 1,800 in November 2020 to 3,000 in November 2022.

The data, largely drawn from the school workforce census and which includes only state-funded schools, showed the number of teachers rose by less than 1% in the last year to 468,400.

Around 44,000 teachers left the state sector in 2021/22, a rise of 7,800 compared with the previous year and is the highest rate since 2017/18.

The average teacher salary in England is now £41,604, according to the figures.

The number of teaching assistants rose to 281,100 – an increase of 5,300 since last year.

The data shows that pupil-teacher ratios have remained stable, with 20.7 pupils for every one nursery and primary school teacher in 2022/23.

Jack Worth, from the National Foundation for Educational Research, said: “It is hugely concerning that 40,000 working-age teachers left the profession last year, the highest level since records began in 2010.

“While fewer teachers retired, the overall picture is that teacher leaving rates rose in 2022 to just above the pre-pandemic level amid a competitive wider labour market.

“Addressing teacher retention should be at the heart of dealing with the teacher supply challenge, with further policy action needed to reduce teacher workload and increase the competitiveness of teacher pay.”

The Department for Education pointed to entrants figures showing that 48,000 teachers joined English schools in 2022/23, an increase of 4,000 compared with the previous year.

The data also shows there are 27,000 more teachers in English schools since 2010, with the Government stressing efforts to boost retention and recruitment including last October’s investment in teacher training scholarships and bursaries.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “A great education does not happen by chance, and brilliant teachers shape children’s lives every day.

“In today’s competitive job market, it is fantastic to see so many people choosing a rewarding teaching career, with a record number of teachers now working in our schools.

“We know there is more to do, which is why we have generous bursaries to attract new trainees to teach priority subjects and (are) focusing on supporting new teachers from the very start of their journey with free, high-quality, ongoing professional development.”

Downing Street said the Government was committed to offering teachers “fair” pay but also needs to protect taxpayer interests.

“When it comes to pay, what we’ve got to do is make sure we’re fair to both teachers and the taxpayer. We don’t want to see inflation embedded at a higher level for any longer than it has to be,” a No 10 official said.

