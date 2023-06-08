Minister urges Ross to apologise for drag queen comments and join library event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Government minister has called on Douglas Ross to apologise for his comments about a drag queen story hour event for children.

Equalities minister Emma Roddick suggested the Scottish Conservative leader should attend the show in question, an event he has described as “totally inappropriate” for youngsters.

Mr Ross was in the Scottish Parliament chamber at the time of Ms Roddick’s remarks and appeared angered by them.

He has already stood by his original tweet and said his political rivals are ignoring the concerns of his constituents.

On Tuesday, he tweeted his opposition to an event taking place at Elgin Library this weekend.

It’s totally inappropriate to hold a show like this for kids under the age of six. Story time for babies and young kids shouldn’t focus on gender or sexual identity. That is common sense and on behalf of constituents who’ve contacted me, I’ve raised this with the council. https://t.co/nzoy9v4A4P — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) June 6, 2023

Featuring “Moray’s very own Miss Lossie Mouth”, the event is described as a “fun and interactive show suitable for children aged 0-6”.

On Thursday, Ms Roddick was asked about the Government’s efforts to tackle LGBT discrimination.

She said ministers have recently published a plan on hate crime and are in the process of drawing up an action plan for non-binary people.

Discussing Mr Ross’s tweet, she said: “Mr Ross may want to reflect on his recent comments, which follow others that he’s made in regard to Gypsy travellers as well.

Emma Roddick made the comment after being asked about efforts to tackle LGBT discrimination (PA)

“We all know there has been a proud tradition of drag artists in our society for many decades.

“Unless Mr Ross also wants to stop children going to the pantomime, I suggest he apologises for his comments, reflects and attends the reading session in Elgin Library.

“Because he may learn something. In the meantime they have my support and my sympathies for this undeserved backlash.”

While Mr Ross was not immediately called on during the parliamentary session, Holyrood’s cameras showed him appearing angered by Ms Roddick’s statement.

Earlier this week, he said: “I make no apologies for standing up for issues of importance to the people I represent in Moray, many of whom share my concern that this show is inappropriate for babies and young children.”

Mr Ross is the MP for Moray as well as an MSP for the Highlands and islands region.