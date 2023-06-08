Minister urges Ross to apologise for drag queen comments and join library event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister urges Ross to apologise for drag queen comments and join library event

By Press Association
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has described a drag queen story time event as ‘totally inappropriate’ for children (PA)
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has described a drag queen story time event as ‘totally inappropriate’ for children (PA)

A Scottish Government minister has called on Douglas Ross to apologise for his comments about a drag queen story hour event for children.

Equalities minister Emma Roddick suggested the Scottish Conservative leader should attend the show in question, an event he has described as “totally inappropriate” for youngsters.

Mr Ross was in the Scottish Parliament chamber at the time of Ms Roddick’s remarks and appeared angered by them.

He has already stood by his original tweet and said his political rivals are ignoring the concerns of his constituents.

On Tuesday, he tweeted his opposition to an event taking place at Elgin Library this weekend.

Featuring “Moray’s very own Miss Lossie Mouth”, the event is described as a “fun and interactive show suitable for children aged 0-6”.

On Thursday, Ms Roddick was asked about the Government’s efforts to tackle LGBT discrimination.

She said ministers have recently published a plan on hate crime and are in the process of drawing up an action plan for non-binary people.

Discussing Mr Ross’s tweet, she said: “Mr Ross may want to reflect on his recent comments, which follow others that he’s made in regard to Gypsy travellers as well.

Emma Roddick
Emma Roddick made the comment after being asked about efforts to tackle LGBT discrimination (PA)

“We all know there has been a proud tradition of drag artists in our society for many decades.

“Unless Mr Ross also wants to stop children going to the pantomime, I suggest he apologises for his comments, reflects and attends the reading session in Elgin Library.

“Because he may learn something. In the meantime they have my support and my sympathies for this undeserved backlash.”

While Mr Ross was not immediately called on during the parliamentary session, Holyrood’s cameras showed him appearing angered by Ms Roddick’s statement.

Earlier this week, he said: “I make no apologies for standing up for issues of importance to the people I represent in Moray, many of whom share my concern that this show is inappropriate for babies and young children.”

Mr Ross is the MP for Moray as well as an MSP for the Highlands and islands region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]