Overseas recruitment drive sees 800 extra staff join NHS

An additional 800 staff have been recruited from overseas for the NHS in Scotland, ministers have said.

Funding of £8 million was announced in October last year to help the NHS recruit nurses, midwives and allied health professionals from abroad.

It was part of a package of support intended to help the NHS through the difficult winter period.

The Scottish Government said the recruitment drive exceeded its initial target, with 293 additional staff already in post and another 507 coming by the end of the summer.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the recruits bring a ‘wealth of experience and expertise’ (PA)

Earlier this week, figures revealed the overall NHS workforce fell in the year to March 2023.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Last October we set ambitious targets to recruit 750 additional nurses, midwives and allied professionals from overseas, and I am pleased that due to the hard work of health boards we have exceeded this target.

“These recruits bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise and will help to ensure everyone in Scotland has access to the right care, in the right place at the right time.”