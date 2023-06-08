Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Biden hails strength of special relationship as Sunak visits White House

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden spoke in the Oval Office (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden hailed the strength of the UK/US relationship as they met at the White House for talks on artificial intelligence, economic co-operation and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and US president spoke in the Oval Office about the “brutal invasion” of Ukraine and the technological revolution sweeping the world.

Mr Biden – who inadvertently described the Prime Minister as “Mr President” – told reporters the special relationship was in “real good shape”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden met in the White House (Niall Carson/PA)

“Together, we are providing economic and humanitarian aid and security systems to Ukraine in their fight against a brutal invasion from Russia,” the president said.

“The global economy is undergoing the greatest transformation that has occurred since the industrial revolution,” he added.

Mr Biden told Mr Sunak: “We’re going solve all the problems of the world in the next 20 minutes.”

He referenced Winston Churchill’s wartime visit to the White House and Mr Sunak said: “It’s daunting to think of the conversations that our predecessors had in this room when they had to speak of wars that they fought together, peace won together, incredible change in the lives of our citizens.

“And again, for the first time in over half-a-century, we face a war on the European continent.

“And as we’ve done before, the US and the UK, have stood together to support Ukraine and stand up for the values of democracy and freedom and make sure that they prevail, as I know we will.

“But also I completely agree with what you said, our economies are seeing perhaps the biggest transformation since the industrial revolution, as new technologies provide incredible opportunities, but also give our adversaries more tools for harm.”

Before their meeting, Mr Sunak announced the UK would host the first global summit on AI safety.

The summit, which would be held in the autumn, would consider the need for international co-ordinated action to mitigate the risks of the emerging technology.

