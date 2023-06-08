Government must ‘speed up and scale up’ AI in education – Lord Hague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government must ‘speed up and scale up’ AI in education – Lord Hague

By Press Association
Lord Hague spoke as part of a panel at the Times Education Summit in London on Thursday (News UK/PA)
Lord Hague spoke as part of a panel at the Times Education Summit in London on Thursday (News UK/PA)

The Government must “speed up and scale up” the rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, former Conservative Party leader Lord William Hague has said.

Lord Hague stressed the need for greater investment in the area while speaking on a panel at the Times Education Summit in London on Thursday.

AI has been the subject of huge debate over recent weeks, with the US and European Union now considering measures to regulate its usage.

Stark warnings about the risks it could pose have come from leading tech experts, including Matt Clifford who is advising the Prime Minister on the development of the UK Government’s Foundation Model Taskforce and has cautioned that AI could have the capability to be behind advances that “kill many humans” in only two years’ time.

Anthony Seldon interview
Political biographer Sir Anthony Seldon told the summit AI represented “the biggest threat” to schools “but also the biggest opportunity” (PA)

But others have stressed its potential benefits and Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday that the UK will host the first global summit on AI in the autumn.

Lord Hague, who led the Conservatives from 1997 to 2001, said: “(The Government) are moving on it, but they still need to speed up and scale up.”

He added that the technology could help to even out the geographical disparity felt by teachers in different areas of the country, and revealed he had spoken at length with former political enemy Sir Tony Blair on the matter.

Alongside providing a laptop or tablet for every child, greater use of artificial intelligence was one of the 12 recommendations made by the Times Education Commission.

The commission aimed to examine Britain’s whole education system, from early years through to lifelong learning, and consider its future in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, new technology and the changing nature of work.

Speaking at the same event, political biographer Sir Anthony Seldon said AI represented “the biggest threat” to schools “but also the biggest opportunity”, adding there had been “nothing bigger since the printing press”.

He added: “We still don’t have an education secretary who knows what the word means.”

Lord Hague also made reference to spending more money on education than HS2, saying: “I would spend a lot less on building railways.”

The high-speed rail project has been beset by delays and ballooning costs, with the original £55.7 billion budget set back in 2015 now far higher.

In contrast, the entire UK educational technology sector is now valued at £3.2 billion, according to the commission.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]