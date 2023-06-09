Health minister Will Quince to stand down at next election to ‘put family first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Health minister Will Quince to stand down at next election to ‘put family first’

By Press Association
Health minister Will Quince said he had told the Prime Minister he would be stepping down at the next general election (PA)
Health minister Will Quince said he had told the Prime Minister he would be stepping down at the next general election (PA)

Health minister Will Quince has announced he will step down at the next election so he can “put my family and daughters first”.

Mr Quince said he had informed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who he supported during last summer’s Conservative leadership contest, and his local Tory association of his decision not to put himself forward to contest the election, expected to take place next year.

In a statement on his website, he said he was “incredibly proud” of what he had achieved in Parliament but that he felt he had been “neglecting” his role as a father.

The Colchester MP joins a long list of parliamentarians to announce they will bring a close to their Commons careers at the next national poll, with almost 50 declaring that this term will be their last.

The bid to replace him at the next election is likely to be closely fought, with Mr Quince securing a 9,400 majority over his Labour rival at the 2019 election.

Labour is currently well ahead of the Tories in national opinion polling.

Mr Quince said: “This has not been an easy decision as it has been the honour of my life to serve as Colchester’s member of Parliament and a privilege to represent its people.

“However, being a member of Parliament and minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care is all consuming and I know the impact it has had on my young family.

“I have always given my all in every job I have had, but I am acutely aware that I am neglecting the most important job I have, being a good dad to two young girls.

“My decision is driven by my desire to put my family and daughters first as they grow up.”

The 40-year-old, who was first elected in 2015, resigned as children and families minister in July over Boris Johnson’s premiership.

He said he could not accept being sent out to defend former prime minister Boris Johnson on television with inaccurate information over sexual assault allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

In his letter of resignation, Mr Quince said he had “no choice” having “accepted and repeated” assurances from Downing Street which “have now been found to be inaccurate”.

Liz Truss appointed him to the Department of Health and Social Care when she took the reins at Downing Street in September, with Mr Sunak keeping him in the role when he was installed in No 10 a month later.

Those joining Mr Quince in exiting the Commons at the next election include former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Conservative former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and former deputy Labour Party leader Margaret Beckett.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]