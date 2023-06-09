Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Biological sex is ‘fundamentally important’ – Rishi Sunak

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Niall Carson/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said biological sex is “fundamentally important” ahead of a parliamentary debate on changes to equality law.

MPs will debate a petition signed by almost 110,000 people calling for the Equality Act to be clarified so the terms “man” and “woman” legally mean biological sex, and not “sex as modified by a Gender Recognition Certificate”.

The petition, which attracted support from Harry Potter author JK Rowling, will be debated in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Monday.

It will be considered along with a rival petition, which has almost 139,000 signatures, which warned the proposed change would “remove legal protections for trans people, an already marginalised group”.

Asked whether he backed the legal change, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve been very clear that when it comes to matters like this biological sex is fundamentally important.

“I’ve said that multiple times and with regard to the Equalities Act, in particular, the Government has specifically asked for advice from the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on this particular topic, and then obviously, we will review that.

“We’ve asked for that advice. And it’s something I’ve spoken about in the past as being important to me, and we’ve asked the Equalities and Human Rights Commission for advice on this particular issue.”

The EHRC has previously concluded that changing the Equality Act to refer to “biological sex” merits further consideration.

The EHRC said that while it found “no straightforward balance”, the change could bring “greater legal clarity” in eight areas, including hospital wards and sport.

