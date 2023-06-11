Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
No case for Scottish Government to pay compensation over DRS – Yousaf

By Press Association
The exclusion of glass bottles was blamed for the delay (PA)
The exclusion of glass bottles was blamed for the delay (PA)

There is no case for the Scottish Government to compensate businesses that have spent money on its delayed deposit return scheme (DRS), the First Minister has said.

Humza Yousaf said the UK Government sought to “sabotage” the scheme at the 11th hour through its objection to glass bottles being included.

On Wednesday, the DRS was delayed for a fourth time until at least October 2025 to align it with a planned scheme in England.

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster for the delay, saying the lack of an exclusion for glass under the UK-wide Internal Market Act undermined the scheme.

The Federation of Independent Retailers said it is taking advice on possible legal action, saying it has been left out of pocket by the need to prepare for the DRS.

Devolution
Humza Yousaf said there is no case for compensation (PA)

The First Minister was asked about requests for compensation when he spoke to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show.

He said: “We don’t believe there’s a case for the Scottish Government to need to compensate because the action we’ve had to take is because of that 11th hour, last-minute intervention from the UK Government, which has meant that a Scottish scheme, unfortunately, isn’t viable.”

Mr Yousaf said the DRS is an example of how “devolution is becoming unworkable” due to Westminster’s intervention.

Earlier, Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater said industry figures felt aligning with the UK Government’s DRS was the way forward, even if it meant another delay.

Ms Slater accepted businesses have made “significant investment” to prepare for the DRS – but said the sector supported the decision to delay until the UK Government’s scheme is ready.

Speaking on Thursday, she said she was “very, very sceptical” UK ministers will meet the October 2025 deadline for introducing its DRS.

But the Scottish Conservatives said Mr Yousaf is creating a constitutional row to hide his government’s failings.

MSP and party chairman Craig Hoy said: “Businesses across Scotland will be appalled that Humza Yousaf has dismissed out of hand their calls for compensation.

“Claims that the UK Government sabotaged this scheme simply do not wash when ministers were aware for years that they would need to apply for an internal market exemption.

“Businesses which are already struggling with rising costs know who is to blame for the constant delays to the deposit return scheme.

“The fault lies squarely with Lorna Slater and this SNP-Green government who should be footing the bill for the millions of pounds businesses shelled out in good faith to prepare for the scheme going live in Scotland.”

