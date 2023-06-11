Minister Paul Scully fails to make Tory shortlist to be London mayoral candidate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Government minister Paul Scully has failed to make it on to the Conservative shortlist to be the party candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in next year’s London mayoral race.

The minister for London announced his candidacy last month and was seen as a frontrunner for the Tory nomination.

Mr Scully said he was “disappointed” by the decision but praised the “incredible” support his short-lived campaign had received.

Former Downing Street adviser Daniel Korski, London Assembly Member (AM) Susan Hall and Mozammel Hossain KC made the cut, the Conservatives announced on Sunday.

I'm delighted to have made it through to the next phase of the Conservative Party selection process for the London Mayoral Candidacy. Our campaign is about rebuilding the London Dream. I'm glad to have received such fantastic support. Join us at https://t.co/TvuGFBBw7i pic.twitter.com/jyFbx3Pxc4 — Daniel Korski (@DanielKorski) June 11, 2023

Mr Hossain appeared not to have publicly announced his intention to run before being put through to the final three.

The contestants will take part in hustings from Monday until July 3 before members are given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate between July 4-18.

The chosen candidate is expected to be announced on July 19.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, suggested the Tories had avoided selecting Mr Scully to go through to the next round because Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration is “toxic” to voters.

Mr Scully, seen as an ally of Boris Johnson, had said he would look to follow in the footsteps of the former prime minister in a bid to “reach out beyond” tribal lines if he was selected.

The MP for Sutton and Cheam vowed to fight Labour mayor Mr Khan’s decision to expand the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scheme and pledged to build more housing.

In a statement, Mr Scully told the PA news agency: “While I’m disappointed by today’s decision, I’d like to extend my deepest gratitude to Team Scully, the many volunteers, activists, councillors, AMs and MPs across London who supported my campaign.

“Your dedication and scale of support has been incredible.”

Mr Streeting said: “There’s a very simple explanation for the Conservative Party not shortlisting their Minister for London to be their London mayoral candidate: their Government is toxic.

There’s a very simple explanation for the Conservative Party not shortlisting their Minister for London to be their London Mayoral candidate: their government is toxic. It’s not that they have no confidence in Paul Scully, it’s that they have no confidence in their own record. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) June 11, 2023

“It’s not that they have no confidence in Paul Scully, it’s that they have no confidence in their own record.”

Mr Korski is a former adviser to David Cameron and businessman who has seen his campaign endorsed by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

The son of Polish refugees said he was “delighted to have made it through to the next phase” of the selection process.

“Our campaign is about rebuilding the London dream. I’m glad to have received such fantastic support,” he tweeted.

Ms Hall, a former leader of Harrow Council, said she was “honoured” to have progressed.

“I am the candidate Sadiq Khan fears the most, because I will expose him, defeat him and clean up the mess he has left behind,” she said.

Tory Party chairman Greg Hands MP said: “I’m pleased to announce that we now have our three shortlisted candidates for the London mayoral elections.

“All three of these individuals have shown great commitment to fighting Sadiq Khan and to bettering London with the Conservatives.

“I thank all of the candidates that put their name forward for this process and look forward to the hustings to come.”

Mr Khan is vying for a historic third term in City Hall at the May election.