Minister Paul Scully fails to make Tory shortlist to be London mayoral candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister Paul Scully fails to make Tory shortlist to be London mayoral candidate

By Press Association
Minister for London Paul Scully did not make the shortlist to be the Tory candidate to take on Sadiq Khan (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Minister for London Paul Scully did not make the shortlist to be the Tory candidate to take on Sadiq Khan (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Government minister Paul Scully has failed to make it on to the Conservative shortlist to be the party candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in next year’s London mayoral race.

The minister for London announced his candidacy last month and was seen as a frontrunner for the Tory nomination.

Mr Scully said he was “disappointed” by the decision but praised the “incredible” support his short-lived campaign had received.

Former Downing Street adviser Daniel Korski, London Assembly Member (AM) Susan Hall and Mozammel Hossain KC made the cut, the Conservatives announced on Sunday.

Mr Hossain appeared not to have publicly announced his intention to run before being put through to the final three.

The contestants will take part in hustings from Monday until July 3 before members are given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate between July 4-18.

The chosen candidate is expected to be announced on July 19.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, suggested the Tories had avoided selecting Mr Scully to go through to the next round because Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration is “toxic” to voters.

Mr Scully, seen as an ally of Boris Johnson, had said he would look to follow in the footsteps of the former prime minister in a bid to “reach out beyond” tribal lines if he was selected.

The MP for Sutton and Cheam vowed to fight Labour mayor Mr Khan’s decision to expand the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scheme and pledged to build more housing.

In a statement, Mr Scully told the PA news agency: “While I’m disappointed by today’s decision, I’d like to extend my deepest gratitude to Team Scully, the many volunteers, activists, councillors, AMs and MPs across London who supported my campaign.

“Your dedication and scale of support has been incredible.”

Mr Streeting said: “There’s a very simple explanation for the Conservative Party not shortlisting their Minister for London to be their London mayoral candidate: their Government is toxic.

“It’s not that they have no confidence in Paul Scully, it’s that they have no confidence in their own record.”

Mr Korski is a former adviser to David Cameron and businessman who has seen his campaign endorsed by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

The son of Polish refugees said he was “delighted to have made it through to the next phase” of the selection process.

“Our campaign is about rebuilding the London dream. I’m glad to have received such fantastic support,” he tweeted.

Ms Hall, a former leader of Harrow Council, said she was “honoured” to have progressed.

“I am the candidate Sadiq Khan fears the most, because I will expose him, defeat him and clean up the mess he has left behind,” she said.

Tory Party chairman Greg Hands MP said: “I’m pleased to announce that we now have our three shortlisted candidates for the London mayoral elections.

“All three of these individuals have shown great commitment to fighting Sadiq Khan and to bettering London with the Conservatives.

“I thank all of the candidates that put their name forward for this process and look forward to the hustings to come.”

Mr Khan is vying for a historic third term in City Hall at the May election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]