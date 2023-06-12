Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Nurses ‘struggling to live’, union leader warns amid new strike ballot

By Press Association
Nurses in England could stage strikes until Christmas if they agree to continue strikes in the current ballot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Nurses are “struggling to feed their families and keep a roof over their head”, the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned.

Pat Cullen said nurses are “struggling to live”, which is why they rejected the Government’s revised pay offer.

Ministers said the deal was the “final offer” but the RCN is currently balloting members in England over further strike action.

The RCN held out against the deal even though the majority of other unions representing staff on the Agenda for Change contract – which includes the majority of NHS staff apart from doctors, dentists and senior managers – voted to accept the deal.

Ms Cullen, the union’s chief executive and general secretary, told BBC Breakfast: “What they’re saying to me is that they are really still financially struggling and that is having a major impact both on their professional and their personal lives.

“They’re also saying that the offer that was put on the table isn’t enough and they want the Government to finish off the deal – to get around the table and prevent them having to strike from now up to Christmas if they vote again on this ballot.”

She added: “If we look at nurses’ pay, it is significantly low. Their pay over this past decade has dropped by 20%, and they are really struggling to live – they’re struggling to feed their families, they’re struggling to keep a roof over their head.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear those nurses saying that they now have to choose whether they stay on as a nurse or go elsewhere so that they can feed their families and keep a roof over their head.

“That’s not a way to treat the nursing staff. Every patient needs a nurse at some point in their lives so we need to do the decent thing for them.”

Asked about the prospect of more strikes, she said: “It worked the last time because in the past six months we’ve had negotiations with Government – negotiations that we wouldn’t have had if they hadn’t have taken the action that they took, so they’re willing to take that action again.

“They actually lose out during that action.

“This isn’t about them being selfish or reckless, it’s about standing up again for the health service just as we’re about to embark on the 75th year anniversary, and shouldn’t we be celebrating it?

“But we need to celebrate it by able to by being able to fill the vacant posts that we’ve got.”

– The RCN ballot for members in England is running until June 23.

