Sturgeon should consider resigning from SNP amid probe, says Regan

Nicola Sturgeon should consider resigning her SNP membership until the end of the police probe in which she was arrested, former leadership candidate Ash Regan has said.

The former first minister was released without charge after almost seven hours in custody on Sunday in relation to Operation Branchform – the police investigation into the party’s finances centred on £600,000 crowdfunded from members for an independence campaign.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, Ms Regan said Ms Sturgeon should consider giving up her membership until after the probe – or her successor Humza Yousaf should take “decisive action”.

Ms Regan, left, lost to Mr Yousaf in the SNP leadership race (PA)

She said: “The Government needs to be completely focused on delivering public services and delivering for the people of Scotland in these difficult times.”

She said the investigation could be a “distraction”, adding: “I think that Nicola should perhaps consider voluntarily resigning her SNP membership until this can be cleared up.”

Quitting would “reaffirm (Ms Sturgeon’s) commitment to the principles of the party”, she added.

Asked if Ms Sturgeon should be suspended from the party, Ms Regan said her successor as SNP leader and First Minister, Mr Yousaf, may already be considering such a move, adding: “Accountability in these type of situations is really important.”

“I think he should consider (suspending her),” she told the Good Morning Scotland programme.

“I would caveat that, and I think she no doubt will be considering whether she should resign from the party at the moment.”

Ms Regan, a frequent critic of Ms Sturgeon in recent months, also appeared to suggest the former first minister has broken the party’s conduct rules.

“The SNP code of conduct, it does say that members should refrain from conduct that’s likely to cause damage or hinder the party’s aims,” she said.

Asked why she thinks Ms Sturgeon may have broken the rules, Ms Regan said that, while all three of those arrested in the probe have been released without charge pending further investigation, the issue has become a “distraction”.

“I think that the leadership and Humza need to really think about taking decisive action at the moment,” she said.

In a statement released on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

“To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing.

“I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail.

“However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said it would be “right and proper” for Ms Sturgeon to be suspended.

The Scottish Tory chairman is among those calling for Nicola Sturgeon to be suspended (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He told the same programme: “I think it’s incumbent upon Humza Yousaf to try as far as possible to put distance between himself and the crisis, chaos and scandal engulfing his party.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie also called for Ms Sturgeon’s suspension, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “The question in my mind is, given all this chaos, given the kind of secrecy and cover-up that has been the hallmark of how the SNP operate, is whether Humza Yousaf, the current First Minister, is indeed strong enough to suspend her and protect the party.

“I’ve no doubt in my mind, he absolutely needs to do that.”

One of the party’s own MPs, Angus MacNeil, also called for “political distance” from Ms Sturgeon, claiming she “suspended others from the SNP for an awful lot less” during her time in charge.

Her arrest is the third relating to the police probe, after her husband – and former party chief executive – Peter Murrell and ex-treasurer Colin Beattie.

Both men were also released without charge pending further investigation.

On Monday, there was no activity at the home Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell share near Glasgow.