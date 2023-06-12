Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Unaccompanied child refugees to be given professional guardians in Scotland

By Press Association
Children seeking asylum in Scotland on their own will be given a professional guardian (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Unaccompanied child refugees in Scotland will be given a professional guardian when arriving in the country.

The Scottish Government has provided £1 million for the Guardianship Scotland service in 2022/23 to support children seeking asylum or who have been trafficked.

It will see children accompanied by professionals, known as guardians, help them make choices and listen to their experiences.

Aberlour Children’s Charity and the Scottish Refugee Council have been awarded the contract, with a further £1 million to be provided annual for the next two years.

Launching the service, Natalie Don, minister for children and young people, said: “It is a privilege to help launch this new guardianship service, which is another example of how Scotland is offering a welcoming environment to people arriving in our country.

“Arriving alone can have a devastating and lasting impact on the lives of children and young people – so it is vitally important for them to be given access to the care and support they need to help them adjust to their new life here.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish Refugee Council and Aberlour to ensure that we are getting it right for all of the young people in need of our support.”

Catriona MacSween, head of Guardianship Scotland, said: “It is wonderful that we can continue to deliver the excellent service.

“It is testament to the commitment and fantastic work of our guardians who work closely with local authorities and many other organisations to support unaccompanied children and young people.

“Asylum-seeking children and victims of trafficking arrive in Scotland alone, confused and scared, having been through unimaginable trauma.

“We are so pleased that our work has been recognised and we can continue to help them.”