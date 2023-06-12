Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Gas boilers barred from new buildings from April, Scottish Government proposes

By Press Association
New build properties will not be able to be fitted with gas boilers from April next year, under reguslations proposed by the Scottish Government. (Andrew matthews/PA)
New buildings in Scotland will not be permitted to have gas boilers in them from the spring of next year under new rules put forward by the Scottish Government.

The regulations would prevent the use of heating systems which produce “more than a negligible level of greenhouse gas emissions” during normal operation.

If passed by Holyrood, the rules will come into effect from April 2024, and would apply to both houses and business properties.

The move directly meets a commitment made in the Bute House agreement, the power sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens.

Green co-leader and minister for zero carbon buildings Patrick Harvie said switching to more environmentally friendly heating systems was “essential to deliver our commitment to make buildings zero carbon by 2045”.

Mr Harvie said: “Along with transport, heating Scotland’s homes and buildings is one of the biggest contributors to our carbon emissions and we know we have to take bold action to meet our climate obligations.

“These regulations will mean that direct emissions heating systems – like gas boilers – will no longer be installed in new homes and non-domestic buildings. Instead, they will be replaced by climate-friendly alternatives like heat pumps and heat networks.

“This change is essential to deliver our commitment to make buildings zero carbon by 2045.

“It will also mean that people who buy new homes will know that their home is future-proofed against the need to have to switch heating systems in the future.”

The minister hailed he regulations as “another example of Scotland leading the way in addressing the big challenges that we need to solve to meet our net zero targets and making sure we have buildings that meet the needs of the 21st century”.