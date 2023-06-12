Tax cuts without lower inflation is ‘betrayal’ of Thatcher, says minister

Tax cuts must wait until inflation has come down, a Cabinet minister has said amid renewed calls by backbenchers for lower taxes.

In a speech to a conference in London, Gillian Keegan said cutting taxes without ensuring “sound money” and “fiscal discipline” was “fairytale economics”.

She said: “Whilst lower taxes are at the heart of Conservative economic thinking – Margaret Thatcher never thought that the way to achieve a low-tax economy was by dramatically increasing public sector debt and borrowing.

“She knew that you had to deal with inflation first otherwise every tax cut or spending pledge would simply be eaten by inflation.”

Her comments at the Margaret Thatcher Conference, organised by the centre-right Centre for Policy Studies think tank, came days after Boris Johnson hit out at repeated tax hikes as he resigned from the Commons while other senior Tories such as Sir John Redwood renewed their calls for tax cuts.

Aligning herself with the legacy of Margaret Thatcher in what some have seen as a precursor to a future leadership bid, Ms Keegan added: “Financing expensive projects or pursuing only the tax cuts element without sound money and fiscal discipline is fairytale economics.

“Forget that simple lesson, and we forget Thatcherism.

“Plus, selectively choosing bits of the legacy, and dressing it up as Thatcherism, is a betrayal of her great legacy. It’s not enough to look the part, you need to play the part, understanding how the real economy works to deliver real, lasting change.”

The Education Secretary also used her speech to describe her own journey into politics, growing up in a Labour-supporting working-class family in Knowsley, Merseyside, and working in a car factory but deciding to vote Conservative in 1987.

She said: “I learned what not to do when I saw how militant trade unions downed tools at the drop of a hat in protest to any changes required to remain competitive against global threats. This had the entirely predictable result of closing that factory some years later with the loss of many jobs.

“I learned that you need to make the sums add up. I learned that to expand, or gain new markets, you need to have the fundamentals in place, building on strong foundations.

“To me, that’s the true legacy of Margaret Thatcher. Sound money, and solid economic foundations.”

She went on to attack education unions over their rejection of the Government’s pay offer, accusing them of focusing on their own “narrow interests” and consistently blocking attempts to improve standards in education.

After intensive talks with the education unions, the Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% rise for staff next year.

But all four education unions rejected the offer and are planning renewed strike action in the autumn.

Ms Keegan said: “It’s clear to me our teachers do a fantastic job. Without mine – Mr Ashcroft – I wouldn’t have been standing here today.

“But if we don’t get inflation down then we will all suffer – teachers, parents, children. It’s a spiral that makes us all poorer, but it appears that some unions are more focused on their narrow interests and not our wider well-being as a society.

“Sadly, this isn’t new. From phonics to academies, SATs to inspections, they have constantly resisted the steps that have driven up standards and improved life chances for our children.”