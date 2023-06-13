Bereaved families hold pictures of loved ones in vigil outside Covid inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bereaved families hold pictures of loved ones in vigil outside Covid inquiry

By Press Association
People hold pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)
People hold pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Bereaved families holding pictures of their loved ones lined up outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry building as the major probe into the handling of the pandemic officially began its public hearings.

Members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) campaign group travelled to the London site to express frustration at feeling “excluded from sharing key evidence” with the inquiry.

The group has previously stated that it feels marginalised, criticising the decision to call “only one” of its members as a witness in the first module, having “rejected all of the 20 members” it had suggested could give evidence.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
People hold pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
The group has criticised the inquiry’s ‘refusal to allow bereaved families to provide pen portraits’ (Belinda Jiao/PA)

As part of a demonstration outside the inquiry building in west London on Tuesday, ahead of the first public hearing session, families stood holding pictures of some of those who died.

The group has criticised the inquiry’s “refusal to allow bereaved families to provide pen portraits, despite the fact that they are used meaningfully in most other inquiries and inquests”.

They branded the inquiry’s Every Story Matters project – where members of the public can share their experience with the inquiry through the website – an “inadequate” process because stories will be anonymised and summarised and possibly “open to bias and interpretation by third parties”.

A spokeswoman for the inquiry has previously said inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett “has been clear she hasn’t ruled out calling testimony from bereaved people in later investigations, for example with the use of do not resuscitate orders”.

The inquiry team said Tuesday’s hearing would involve a video featuring people from across the UK sharing their experiences of loss, played to those gathered at the centre after opening remarks by Lady Hallett.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Baroness Heather Hallett will chair the UK Covid-19 inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Jo Goodman and Matt Fowler, co-founders of CBFFJ, said: “We began campaigning for this inquiry over three years ago. In that time, thousands of bereaved families have made enormous sacrifices in the hope that lessons could be learned from our losses, so that others wouldn’t have to go through the same awful experiences when another pandemic strikes.

“Never did we imagine that on the first day of the inquiry we would be excluded from sharing key evidence about the impact and implementation of the policy decisions the inquiry seeks to investigate. And yet we are. The inquiry’s inadequate ‘Every Story Matters’ project and decision to only call up one of our 6,500 members to speak in the first module have been incredibly disappointing and hurtful.

“But far worse, they risk crucial learnings being missed, which could cost lives in the future. The inquiry has no hope of understanding the key decisions made in Government if it doesn’t understand their impact.

“Today we have a simple message for Baroness Hallett: We will never forget the loved ones we lost in the pandemic, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that their deaths are learnt from so others don’t have to face the same awful, and preventable, fate.

“Our sole concern is saving lives, which is why we want to support the work of the inquiry by providing our unique, and unenviable perspective”.