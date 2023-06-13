Number of patients waiting 12 hours or more in A&E falls for third week

The number of patients waiting 12 hours or longer to be seen in Scottish emergency departments has fallen for the third consecutive week.

Public Health Scotland figures for the week up to June 4 shows there were 640 patients spending more than 12 hours in accident and emergency (A&E) wards.

With a total of 26,893 attendances during the latest week, the longest metric is the equivalent to 2.4% of all patients.

It is a decrease from the previous week, where 691 patients waited longer than 12 hours.

However, the Scottish Government’s target to see and subsequently admit, transfer or discharge 95% of patients within four hours has not been met since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest data shows 18,618, or 69.2%, of all admissions met this aim, which is an increase from the 68.6% from the week ending May 28.

Meanwhile, 2,028 patients (7.5%) spent more than eight hours in an emergency department.