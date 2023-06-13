Consultation opens in MSP’s bid for older people’s commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultation opens in MSP’s bid for older people’s commissioner

By Press Association
The new commissioner would advocate for elderly people (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Labour MSP has opened a consultation on his proposals to introduce a new commissioner for older people in Scotland.

Colin Smyth intends to bring forward a member’s Bill which would create a new independent commissioner.

He proposes the role would be separate from the Scottish Government and accountable to the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body.

It would be in line with other statutory watchdogs such as the Commissioner for Children and Young People.

The new commissioner would be tasked with raising awareness of older people’s interests and tackling discrimination.

A previous attempt to create a commissioner for older people was launched by MSP Alex Neil in 2006, but his Bill fell as Parliament was dissolved for the 2007 election and it was not reintroduced.

Mr Smyth said the coronavirus pandemic had a “devastating” effect on older people, highlighting the need for advocacy on their behalf.

He said: “Older people were badly let down by failures on testing, the removal of social care packages, the pressure of do-not-attempt-resuscitation decisions, the loneliness and isolation and the appalling death rate among those in later life.

“An older people’s commissioner could be the independent voice defending the rights, services and care of older people that was missing during the pandemic.

“Beyond that, it will help challenge the negative stereotypes of aging and celebrating the immense positive contribution of those in later life, such as older workers.

“Our older people are an incredibly valuable asset for our country but, far too often, they are unappreciated. I want to see that change.

“Calls for an older people commissioner have the support of dozens of organisations across Scotland, as well as an overwhelming majority of older people.”

Mr Smyth’s consultation will run until September 12.