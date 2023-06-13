Consultation opens in MSP’s bid for older people’s commissioner

A Labour MSP has opened a consultation on his proposals to introduce a new commissioner for older people in Scotland.

Colin Smyth intends to bring forward a member’s Bill which would create a new independent commissioner.

He proposes the role would be separate from the Scottish Government and accountable to the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body.

It would be in line with other statutory watchdogs such as the Commissioner for Children and Young People.

The new commissioner would be tasked with raising awareness of older people’s interests and tackling discrimination.

A previous attempt to create a commissioner for older people was launched by MSP Alex Neil in 2006, but his Bill fell as Parliament was dissolved for the 2007 election and it was not reintroduced.

Mr Smyth said the coronavirus pandemic had a “devastating” effect on older people, highlighting the need for advocacy on their behalf.

He said: “Older people were badly let down by failures on testing, the removal of social care packages, the pressure of do-not-attempt-resuscitation decisions, the loneliness and isolation and the appalling death rate among those in later life.

“An older people’s commissioner could be the independent voice defending the rights, services and care of older people that was missing during the pandemic.

“Beyond that, it will help challenge the negative stereotypes of aging and celebrating the immense positive contribution of those in later life, such as older workers.

“Our older people are an incredibly valuable asset for our country but, far too often, they are unappreciated. I want to see that change.

“Calls for an older people commissioner have the support of dozens of organisations across Scotland, as well as an overwhelming majority of older people.”

Mr Smyth’s consultation will run until September 12.