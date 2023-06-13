Starmer says UK needs to be prepared for ‘rapid change’ with AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer says UK needs to be prepared for ‘rapid change’ with AI

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Robert Perry/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Robert Perry/PA)

Plans to cope with the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) are “nowhere near” where they need to be, Sir Keir Starmer warned.

The Labour leader said the technology could have real benefits in areas like the health service, but it could also lead to job losses across the economy.

Speaking at the London Tech Week conference he said a “quite staggering” proportion of jobs could be hit by AI.

Sir Keir said the UK had “all the attributes” to make a success of AI, with major universities and companies like Google DeepMind.

“But we’re nowhere near where we need to be on the question of regulation.

“There’s a bit of piecemeal, sector-by-sector regulation in the medical field, the legal field,  financial services, but we haven’t got an overarching framework.”

Despite the prospect of job losses as a result of humans being replaced by AI, Sir Keir rejected the idea of a universal basic income – a state handout for all to cover living costs.

“I’m not attracted to universal basic income,” he said.

“I think that the advantage here would be for AI to take some of the jobs that AI will be able to do and for us to make sure that we can train and retrain and reskill the workforce into other areas.

“That’s where I will put my energy.”

Sir Keir said the effects of AI on the employment market could be felt within months.

“I think rather than sit and try to identify each and every job that might be affected, and there’s going to be many, I think it’s a sense of: what’s the infrastructure, the framework that a government needs to set up? And are we ready for the speed of this?

“Because I think there’s still a bit of a feeling that AI may affect us in five years, or six or seven years. This is more likely to be in the next 12 months, 18 months.

“So we’ve got to plan for rapid change and at the moment under this Government, we don’t have that infrastructure, that framework in place.”

Experts involved in AI have called for governments to put in place measures to ensure the technology does not pose an existential threat to humanity.

Asked whether the technology presented a “Terminator 2-style” threat, the Labour leader said: “I tend to be much more grounded than that.”

But he acknowledged that the spread of misinformation and the subsequent public distrust of information more widely could be a potential risk.

“I do think we need to fast-forward on the regulation side,” he said.

Downing Street defended the Government’s approach to AI, which saw Rishi Sunak raise the issue in talks with Joe Biden last week and commit to holding a global summit later this year.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s not a coincidence that the UK is second only to the US in terms of democratic countries leading on artificial intelligence, it is because of the competitive tech sector that we have helped shape through government work.”