Home Politics

Fiona Hyslop appointed transport minister as Humza Yousaf shuffles roles

By Press Association
Fiona Hyslop has been appointed transport minister (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Fiona Hyslop has been appointed transport minister (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has appointed Fiona Hyslop as transport minister and expanded the role of the Environment Secretary to include the brief.

Last week, former transport minister Kevin Stewart announced he would be stepping down due to his mental health, with transport bodies urging Mr Yousaf to return the transport brief to a full cabinet position.

In an announcement due for parliamentary approval on Tuesday, Ms Hyslop – who boasts 14 years of cabinet experience but has been on the backbenches since the last election – will take on the role.

Mairi McAllan will also see her remit change, becoming Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary, with Mr Yousaf saying she will take on more day-to-day responsibility for transport.

Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart quit the role due to poor mental health (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Energy minister Gillian Martin will also see her remit change to become minister for energy and the environment, while Richard Lochhead will take on responsibility for the “green economy”, becoming the minister for small business, innovation, tourism and trade.

MSPs backed Ms Hyslop’s nomination unanimously.

The First Minister said: “I am pleased to announce that I am strengthening the ministerial team on transport.

“I have taken two steps: first, by changing Màiri McAllan’s remit, I am freeing her to take a direct day-to-day role in transport, effectively bringing transport explicitly back into Cabinet.

“Second, I am bringing one of the most experienced politicians in the Scottish Parliament – Fiona Hyslop – into the role of minister for transport.

“Her return to Government means she can bring her decades of experience across Government to bear on the challenges that exist, not least around ferry services.

“Finally, I am using this opportunity to also bring some extra support to the rural portfolio by expanding Gillian Martin’s role, and ensuring that Richard Lochhead’s title reflects his responsibilities supporting business across Scotland.

“This will ensure that the significant policy plans of this Government can be pursued with vigour.”

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Yousaf also praised Mr Stewart as a “key member” of the Scottish Government for the past seven years, praising his “bravery” for being open about struggles with his mental health.

During a debate in Holyrood on the appointment of Ms Hyslop, Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said it was the job “that no one apparently wanted”.

Mr Simpson also sarcastically chided Ms Hyslop for having announced delays to the Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed hull 802 ferries at Ferguson Marine in her previous post as economy secretary.

The Tory MSP did, however, add that he had become “firm friends” with the new minister during her time in committee.

Scottish Labour MSP Martin Whitfield spoke of Ms Hyslop’s extensive experience.

He added: “I do welcome the appointment of the new minister, it is in an incredibly challenging brief and it is good that is now represented at Cabinet level.”

Scottish Lib Dem rural affairs spokeswoman Beatrice Wishart urged Ms Hyslop to change the “direction of travel” for those in the islands and rural areas struggling with connectivity issues.

“Fiona Hyslop must listen carefully to the needs of those communities, and she should adopt Scottish Liberal Democrat proposals to strengthen transport links and improve services,” she said.

“From cutting train fares to establishing a resilient ferry network, our party is committed to creating a public transport network that works for all communities, for all ages and for the climate.”