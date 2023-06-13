Somerville: We are ‘turning the tide’ on child poverty in Scotland

A minister has claimed the Scottish Government is “turning the tide” on child poverty as modelling estimated 90,000 fewer children are expected to live in poverty as a result of its policies.

The Government published an update on its plan to tackle child poverty on Tuesday, saying just over £3 billion had been spent on helping low-income households across a range of programmes last year.

A total of £1.25 billion of this directly benefitted children.

The relative child poverty rate is estimated to fall to about 19% in 2023/24.

Modelling suggest 90,000 fewer children are living in poverty because of Government policies (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Compared with a scenario in which its policies were not in place, the Government said there is a gap of nine percentage points – the equivalent of keeping about 90,000 children out of relative poverty.

The eligibility for the devolved Scottish Child Payment benefit was expanded in November last year and it was increased to £25 per child per week.

This benefit is estimated to contribute a reduction in relative child poverty of five percentage points, lifting 50,000 children out of relative poverty.

However those said to be in “persistent poverty” – which measures households that are stuck in poverty for several years – has shown a slow upward trend and is now at 18%.

Meghan Gallacher said too many children are in temporary accommodation (Fraser Bremner)

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville addressed Holyrood on Tuesday as the figures were published.

She told MSPs: “Despite the challenge of our economic and budgetary circumstances, we have taken action to tackle child poverty head-on and progressed the actions set out in Best Start, Bright Futures.”

She added: “The modelling published today reinforces that we are not just holding back the tide of poverty in Scotland, but we are turning the tide.

“With 90,000 fewer children expected to live in poverty this year as a result of the measures we are taking.”

The Conservatives’ Meghan Gallacher said she disputed the minister’s claim that the Scottish Government is tackling poverty “with one hand tied behind its back”.

Ms Gallacher said that numbers of children in temporary accommodation are increasing and that the SNP’s record on this is “shameful”.

Ms Somerville hit back, saying the Tory MSP had a “brass neck”.

Referring to the end of the Universal Credit uplift, she said: “Imagine if the people of Scotland, actually for a change, had two Governments that are trying to tackle child poverty, than just one.”

Labour’s Paul O’Kane asked the minister about the upward trend in persistent poverty, saying it was “deeply concerning”.

Ms Somerville said she recognised concerns about persistent poverty, saying she would ensure the Government does more to promote uptake of the Scottish Child Payment this year.