Food retailers thought inflation would peak earlier, says Bank governor Bailey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Food retailers thought inflation would peak earlier, says Bank governor Bailey

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Lords Economic Affairs Committee (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Lords Economic Affairs Committee (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Food sellers have been more likely than the makers of the food to underestimate how far the cost of food will soar, the governor of the Bank of England has said.

Andrew Bailey said that the Bank’s experts still expect the rate of food price inflation to fall, but added the Bank’s agents have been getting mixed messages from different parts of the supply chains.

“Food prices were obviously very heavily affected by Ukraine. But at the world level food prices actually peaked last summer,” he told the Lords Economic Affairs Committee.

“So why is it taking longer in this era than it has in the past for this effect to come through?

“Notwithstanding the fact … more so by the retailers than the food producers, we’ve been told for some time: No no, they’ve reached the peak, the rate of inflation is going to come down.

“And then (our) contacts come back later and say ‘Well, sorry, we got that one wrong.”

He added: “We still think the rate of inflation is going to come down but it’s taking a lot longer than we expected.”

It came as Swati Dhingra, Mr Bailey’s colleague on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which sets interest rates in order to combat inflation, said that retailers are not passing falls in prices onto customers.

However she added that this does not necessarily mean that the retailers are profiteering.

The Bank of England has examined the accounts of six major supermarkets which make up around three-quarters of the UK grocery market and found their profits are not rebounding as expected given falling cost pressures.

She said: “This data indicates that profits and profit margins are not rising as might be expected in the event of margin rebuilding by supermarkets.

“This differs from the United States where there has been some reported increase in company profitability, which has been interpreted as a factor contributing to inflationary pressures.

“The balance of evidence suggests that the large cost pressures are slowing and profit margins are not rising in the UK.”

She added that much of the lag in the pass-through of cost reductions is down to the prices of imported goods in the UK, which “possibly peaked later than energy price inflation”.

The Bank of England has upped interest rates at the MPC’s last 12 meetings, bringing the base rate from 0.1% to 4.5%, in an attempt to tame runaway inflation.

Ms Dhingra further said interest rates hikes are feeding through to mortgage rates as expected, but added that the pass-through to borrowers has been delayed due to the large numbers of homeowners on fixed-rate deals.

“But it is already starting to add to ongoing pressures for families that are renting or negotiating in the mortgage market,” she said.

She said recent economic data “indicate that the economy is starting to recover from the large supply shocks – albeit with ongoing hardship for some of the most disadvantaged individuals and families in our society”.

But she warned the “cost-of-living crisis is not over”.

“Although monetary policy cannot directly address underlying structural and distributional issues, it can return inflation to target sustainably in the medium-term. Indeed we are committed to ensuring this happens,” she said.