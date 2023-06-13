Labour debate to call for resilience fund for islanders affected by ferry cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Labour debate to call for resilience fund for islanders affected by ferry cuts

By Press Association
Ferries between the mainland and Lochboisdale in South Uist have been cancelled for the majority of June (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Labour-led debate will force MSPs to vote on calls for a compensation fund for South Uist islanders impacted by ferry cancellations.

The party will lodge a motion on Wednesday afternoon calling for a ‘resilience fund’ to be launched to support business owners.

Demand for action has been increasing following CalMac’s cancellation of ferries between the mainland port in Mallaig and Lochboisdale, with local businesses estimating a loss of £50,000 per day due to tourism, imports and exports being hit by the cut.

Humza Yousaf said at First Minister’s Questions last week that reimbursement for businesses was “not off the table”.

Industrial strike
Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman Michael Marra (Jane Barlow/PA)

A third of South Uist’s population turned up to the ferry terminal earlier this month to protest against the service’s cancellation for the month of June.

The government-owned ferry operator cancelled the Lochboisdale route to redeploy the vessel to cover other routes due to breakdowns or maintenance delays.

Michael Marra, the party’s transport spokesman, said: “The ferry crisis is threatening livelihoods and pushing communities to breaking point – but the SNP/Green Government is missing in action.

“They are raking in millions in fines from this chaos while the communities affected are hung out to dry.

“Island communities have been failed time and time again by this disastrous government – the SNP cannot abandon them again.

“Today is a chance for the SNP to do right by islanders for once, by backing Labour’s motion and delivering the support scheme they should have set up months ago.”

Mr Marra said the £4.5 million incurred by Calmac in financial penalties, and paid to the Scottish Government, should be compensated to islanders to make up for the disruption they face.

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil also called for the Scottish Government to compensate islanders.

He said the “only other course of action is for businesses to be compensated” for their loss of income after an alternative ferry service failed to materialise.

He added: “Increased demand is placing greater strain on the ferry service with more people travelling in recent years, but that is not a fault the people in Uist should bear with a hit to their back pocket.

“I do hope the Scottish Government will do the right, fair and decent thing and compensate businesses. It would be to their great credit if they did.”