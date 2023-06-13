Sunak faces questions over spat with Johnson as two by-elections loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak faces questions over spat with Johnson as two by-elections loom

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak will likely be challenged over Tory infighting in his weekly clash with Sir Keir Starmer, following his public spat with Boris Johnson over his predecessor’s resignation honours list.

The Prime Minister will also move closer to two difficult by-elections, including in the seat vacated by Mr Johnson, when the Conservatives give notice for the contests on Wednesday.

The war of words between the current and former prime ministers erupted after Downing Street published Mr Johnson’s honours list on Friday, lacking the names of sitting MPs including former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and former minister Nigel Adams.

Hours later Mr Johnson dramatically announced his Commons exit, as the Privileges Committee prepared to report that he lied to Parliament over partygate.

Loyalists Ms Dorries and Mr Adams also said they were standing down as MPs.

The Prime Minister suggested his former boss wanted him to ignore the recommendations of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

Mr Johnson said he was talking “rubbish” and his camp accused Mr Sunak of having “secretly blocked” the peerages of Ms Dorries and other allies.

Labour leader Sir Keir has warned that the row between the two erstwhile allies was damaging the UK’s reputation internationally.

British Chambers of Commerce conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer weighed in on the public spat between Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson (Jordan Pettitt, PA)

He said the three by-elections triggered by Mr Johnson, Ms Dorries and Nigel Adams were effectively “political tantrums”.

Chief Whip Simon Hart is expected to move a motion known as a “writ” for by-elections in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency and Mr Adams’ Selby and Ainsty seat on Wednesday, giving between 21 and 27 working days for votes to be held.

But the third by-election in Ms Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency is on hold because she has not formally resigned as a Tory MP.

It comes despite the former Cabinet minister, who accused Mr Sunak of “duplicitously and cruelly” blocking her elevation to the House of Lords, on Friday saying she would be standing down with immediate effect.

Boris Johnson resignation
Ms Dorries  is yet to formally resign as a Tory MP. (James Manning, PA)

Her delay in formally quitting hampers the Tories’ objective to limit the political fallout by holding all three contests on the same day, as the party trails in the polls.

Meanwhile, Westminster is bracing for the Privileges Committee’s report which is expected to find that Mr Johnson deliberately misled MPs with his assurances that lockdown rules were followed in Downing Street.

The former premier, who received a draft of the findings before quitting, urged the panel to publish its “nonsense” after a delay in the publication caused at least in part by his last-minute representations to the committee.

The release had already been pushed back towards the end of this week, reportedly due to printing problems in Parliament, before Mr Johnson’s 11th-hour submission to the panel at 11.57pm on Monday.