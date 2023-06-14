UK economy returns to growth in April as pubs boost spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK economy returns to growth in April as pubs boost spending

By Press Association
A customer drinks at the bar in The Waverley pub in Edinburgh city centre (Jane Barlow/PA)
A customer drinks at the bar in The Waverley pub in Edinburgh city centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK economy bounced back in April after it was boosted by stronger spending by Britons in pubs, bars and shops.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2% for the month after a 0.3% fall in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.

GDP Graphic
(PA Graphics)

The latest figure was in line with forecasts for the month from economists.

The rise for April was partly caused by a recovery in consumer-facing services, which grew 1% for the month, as Britons spent more on drinking and eating out.

Economists suggested on Wednesday that the continued growth in consumer spending could indicate that recent interest rate hikes have not yet dampened demand and could increase appetite for further rate hikes.

It comes a day after official figures also showed that average regular wages, not including bonuses, jumped 7.2% higher in the three months to April, up from 6.8% in the three months to March.

The higher than expected wage rise stoked further suggestions that the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will increase interest rates again next week in an effort to grapple inflation.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “GDP bounced back after a weak March.

“Bars and pubs had a comparatively strong April, while car sales rebounded and education partially recovered from the effect of the previous month’s strikes.”

The statistics body said the overall services industry grew by 0.3% for the month, as it recovered from a 0.5% decline in March.

However, some of the positive impact of improved hospitality and retail spending was offset by industrial action affecting other sectors, such as healthcare.

Mr Morgan added: “These were partially offset by falls in health, which was affected by the junior doctors strikes, along with falls in computer manufacturing and the often-erratic pharmaceuticals industry.

“House-builders and estate agents also had a poor month.”

UK monthly economic growth (GDP)
(PA Graphics)

The weak performance from house-builders and estate agents comes amid a backdrop of surging interest rates, which have lifted to a 14-year-high of 4.5% and are expected to keep rising.

The construction sector reported a 0.6% decline in output for the month.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We are growing the economy, with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) saying that from 2025 we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.

“But high growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets.”

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Despite our country’s huge potential and promise, today is another day in the dismal low-growth record book of this Conservative Government.

“The facts remain that families are feeling worse off, facing a soaring Tory mortgage penalty and we’re lagging behind on the global stage.”

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: “April’s GDP data shows a recovery in consumer-facing services compared to March, with growth recorded in retail and wholesale trade, accommodation, food and beverage services, and transport.

“This suggests that households responded to the improving weather in April by raising their levels of discretionary spending – even in the face of rising costs.

“Businesses in the consumer-facing sectors will be encouraged by today’s data.

“However, the Bank of England may interpret it as proof that their interest rate hikes have not yet dampened demand enough to reduce inflationary pressure, particularly when combined with yesterday’s strong labour market performance.”

More from The Courier

Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic
St Fillan's Church, Aberdour
Two historic Fife churches could be spared the axe as year-long investigation concludes
Sandy Mitchell's No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVo2. Image: McMedia
Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign
Alison and Craig Arthur outside the Golf Inn at Ladybank.
Fife pub that opened just before lockdown named best independent bar in the east