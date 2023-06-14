UK ministers ‘imposing direct Westminster rule by stealth’, claims Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK ministers ‘imposing direct Westminster rule by stealth’, claims Robertson

By Press Association
The Scottish Government paper sets out the main points of constitutional disagreement with the UK Government since Brexit (PA)
The Scottish Government paper sets out the main points of constitutional disagreement with the UK Government since Brexit (PA)

The Scottish Government has published a paper claiming UK ministers’ actions post-Brexit have undermined devolution.

Angus Robertson said the 16-page document shows the UK Government is “imposing direct Westminster rule by stealth”.

The paper sets out the main points of constitutional disagreement between Holyrood and Westminster which have emerged since the referendum to leave the EU.

It claims there have been nine occasions where Westminster has proceeded with legislation which was refused consent by Holyrood.

Angus Robertson
Angus Robertson said the UK Government is being ‘underhand’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Internal Market Act (IMA) is the “most significant” of these laws, the paper says, arguing it effectively changes the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

The paper says this is “the most wide-ranging constraint imposed on devolved competence since 1999 and undermines the Scottish Parliament’s ability to make laws for Scotland in devolved areas”.

Designed to regulate trade within the UK, the IMA recently became a point of fierce controversy around the planned deposit return scheme (DRS).

UK ministers decided including glass in the Scottish DRS would create “permanent divergence” in the market, leading to the Scottish Government pushing its own scheme back to at least October 2025.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has denied the IMA erodes powers from the devolved assemblies, describing it as a “protector of devolution” which maintains the UK’s single market.

Mr Robertson said: “The Scottish Parliament was set up because people in Scotland voted for it, but the Westminster Government is rolling back on that democratic process.

“Under the cover of Brexit, they are imposing direct Westminster rule by stealth and curtailing the ability of the Parliament to take decisions for the benefit of people in Scotland.”

He told the PA news agency that the Retained EU Law Bill would be the 10th time Westminster has overruled Holyrood on legislative consent.

Mr Robertson said: “I can’t think of another ‘powerful parliament’ that has been overruled nine times – now 10 times – in terms of legislative consent, that has had as much legislation blocked by central government, and has had as malign an experience as Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish decision-making has endured since Brexit.

“There is no denying this assault on devolution is happening.”

In response to Mr Robertson’s claims, a spokeswoman for the UK Government said it is focused on making devolution work in the best way possible.

Scottish Secretary visit to Kimarnock
Alister Jack said the IMA is a ‘protector of devolution’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

UK ministers believe the EU exit has strengthened Holyrood’s powers beyond the additional powers devolved in the Scotland Act 2016, she said.

The spokeswoman said: “The UK Government is delivering on the priorities that matter to people in Scotland and making devolution work for them.

“There is a huge amount to be done – continuing to tackle the cost of living, halving inflation and growing Scotland’s economy.

“This is where our focus should be, not constantly debating the constitutional settlement.

“The Scottish Parliament is one of the most powerful devolved parliaments in the world and our exit from the EU further increased its powers.

“We want to work collaboratively and constructively with the Scottish Government, as demonstrated by positive joint working on crucial programmes of work, like growing the Scottish economy through our City and Growth Deals and green freeports.”

More from The Courier

Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic
St Fillan's Church, Aberdour
Two historic Fife churches could be spared the axe as year-long investigation concludes
Sandy Mitchell's No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVo2. Image: McMedia
Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign
Alison and Craig Arthur outside the Golf Inn at Ladybank.
Fife pub that opened just before lockdown named best independent bar in the east