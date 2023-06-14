NHS boss urges ‘quickest possible resolution’ to junior doctors’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS boss urges ‘quickest possible resolution’ to junior doctors’ strike

By Press Association
The British Medical Association is calling for ‘full restoration’ of junior doctors’ pay (Katie Dickson/PA)
The British Medical Association is calling for 'full restoration' of junior doctors' pay (Katie Dickson/PA)

A health chief has called for the “quickest possible resolution” to the junior doctors’ strike to mitigate the impact of industrial action on the NHS.

Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer for NHS England, told the NHS ConFedExpo in Manchester that strikes were having a “significant impact” on the health service.

It comes as thousands of junior doctors started a 72-hour walkout from 7am on Wednesday in a row over pay. Thousands of appointments and operations were expected to be cancelled as a result.

Mr Hopson said: “In the end, the decisions around what is paid to junior doctors are a matter for the Government. Our job is to make sure that we appropriately manage the consequences of any industrial action.

“One of the advantages of doing the job that I do is that you get to see up close how much work is going in at both a trust level, at a regional level and also the national level to manage that industrial action.

“There’s been a whole series of meetings over the last couple of weeks to really make sure we do as good a job as we’ve done so far of managing the impact. We do need to recognise that this is having a significant impact.”

He added that there was a “huge amount” of work to do for frontline workers over the coming days and the quicker an “appropriate resolution” was reached, the better.

“It is very disruptive. When you talk to trust chief executives, when you talk to those inside NHS England who are managing the strike, I’m very struck by how much effort and time it does take to ensure that we keep patients safe, which is our ultimate responsibility here. That’s why I think it’s really important that we get a resolution to this as quickly as we possibly can.”

The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for “full restoration” of junior doctors’ pay, which it says has been cut by 26%. The Government has offered 5% to end the dispute.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said it was “extremely disappointing” that the BMA was going ahead with further strike action and warned it could put patient safety at risk.

Industrial strike
Junior doctors started 72 hours of industrial action on Wednesday morning (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

From June 19, the BMA will be re-balloting junior doctors to extend its mandate on industrial action and said it could go on until March 2024 or beyond. Last week, hospital doctors’ union the HCSA also sent ballot papers to junior doctors in a bid to extend their mandate.

Meanwhile, members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England are voting on whether to extend their mandate on strikes until the end of 2023, while The Society of Radiographers’ 20,000 members in England will be balloted on industrial action in the coming weeks.

When asked about funding and staffing issues in the service, Mr Hopson said it was the NHS’s job to “provide the best quality care from the financial settlement” granted by the Government.

He added: “As you would expect, we have appropriate conversations with the Government on an ongoing basis about the funding that’s available.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the further strike action was 'disappointing' (Aaron Chown/PA)

He also said it was “extremely important” to give the NHS “as much funding certainty as possible”.

“That doesn’t just mean revenue funding, that means capital funding as well.”

Mr Hopson added: “Obviously, those are issues we would want as NHS England to speak to the newly elected Government about.

“In terms of the funding settlement where we currently are, that’s been set, and it’s our job to manage them the best that we can within it.”

