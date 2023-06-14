Chancellor: ‘No alternative’ to interest rate rises to bring down inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor: ‘No alternative’ to interest rate rises to bring down inflation

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government wants to bring down inflation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The UK has “no alternative” but to raise interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned.

Households are braced for a further increase in rates – which already sit at a 14-year-high of 4.5% – from the Bank of England next week.

Mr Hunt said the Government will be “unstinting” in supporting the central bank in its efforts to grapple rampant inflation and attempt to bring it back towards a target of 2%.

The Chancellor told Sky News: “We understand that there is real pressure on families with mortgages, on businesses with loans, as interest rates go up.

“We are doing what we can to help people through a difficult patch.

“In the end, there is no alternative to bringing down inflation if we want to see consumers spending, if we want to see businesses investing, if we want to see long-term growth and prosperity.

“And that’s why we will be unstinting in our support for the Bank of England as they go about their job to bring down inflation.”

The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will vote next week over another potential increase to interest rates, with economists widely predicting they will back a 13th consecutive rise.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the UK economy grew 0.2% in April, as positive consumer spending was partially offset by the impact of higher mortgage rates on the construction and estate agency sectors.

It came a day after fresh data showed that average regular wages, not including bonuses, jumped 7.2% higher in the three months to April, up from 6.8% in the three months to March.

The higher-than-expected wage rise stoked further suggestions that inflation could be more persistent than expected and potentially threaten the Government’s pledge to halve inflation in 2023.

Downing Street separately said on Wednesday that the Government was “conscious about the potential for a wage-price spiral” and that is why “difficult decisions” were being made about public sector pay.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We know we can’t have high growth with high inflation, that’s why halving inflation is one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities.

“We are working with the Bank of England to drive that down – they are ultimately responsible for setting interest rates.”

Economists predicted that the central bank will have been put on edge by continued high inflation and are likely to hike rates to at least 5%, with the financial markets currently pricing in a peak potentially at 5.5%.

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, said: “The labour market is not easing quickly enough for the MPC to be comfortable – that points to another 25bps (basis points) rate hike in June, and raises the chances of a 50bps hike, although that is not our base case.

“We expect rate hikes in June and August to take interest rates to 5% before the MPC pauses.”

