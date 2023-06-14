New Bill aims to tackle Scotland’s ‘throwaway culture’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Bill aims to tackle Scotland’s ‘throwaway culture’

By Press Association
The new Circular Economy Bill would allow for charges to be placed on single-use items (Ben Birchall/PA)
The new Circular Economy Bill would allow for charges to be placed on single-use items (Ben Birchall/PA)

New legislation to tackle Scotland’s “throwaway culture” will allow for charges to be brought in for disposable cups and also create a penalty regime for littering from vehicles.

The Scottish Government has published the Circular Economy Bill, which if passed by Holyrood will give ministers the power to set local recycling targets.

The legislation will also seek to prevent companies from simply dumping unsold goods and will allow for charges to placed on single-use items – such as disposable coffee cups – in a bid to encourage more people to move to reusable alternatives.

The Bill proposes a new new civil penalty regime that will make owners liable to pay a penalty for any littering offences committed from that vehicle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In addition, a new civil penalty regime is proposed that will make car and van owners liable to pay a financial penalty for littering from their vehicle.

Speaking about the legislation, which has to be passed by Holyrood, circular economy minister Lorna Slater said she wanted Scots to benefit from a “modern, easy-to-use waste service that makes it easy for people to do the right thing for the planet”.

Ms Slater said: “The Circular Economy Bill will give local councils and the Scottish Government the powers they need to transform our economy and tackle throwaway culture.”

The Green MSP added: “Of course, the best way of tackling waste is to not create it in the first place.

“There are huge economic opportunities in the circular economy and we have already seen businesses in Scotland creating jobs by turning what we might otherwise throw away into valuable new products and services.

“This legislation will support the growth of more green businesses and community organisations while cutting waste and climate emissions.”

Scottish Green environment spokesperson Mark Ruskell welcomed the proposals, saying: “Scotland’s throwaway culture has grown in recent decades, it’s time to take on the dumpers and polluters.”

He added: “Most people will be sick of watching drivers and passengers throwing rubbish out of cars and it’s a common sight to see a load of building materials or furniture dumped by the roadside.

“It’s lazy, anti-social behaviour and there needs to be a crackdown.”

He said the Bill would also ensure that unsold goods “can’t simply be destroyed because retailers want to stock something else”.

Mr Ruskell said: “We are on a long journey to creating a greener, more environmentally sound future for Scotland and this is a positive step forward.”

